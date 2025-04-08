Alright how long has Rogers the Musical been running in the MCU?

Daredevil: Born Again is set in New York City. Meaning that we get to see some of the beautiful Broadway marquees light up the city. One of those marquees is for Rogers: The Musical.

During Hawkeye, we learned that there was a musical all about the forming of the Avengers. Think The Avengers (2012) but as a musical. Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) was not that big of a fan of the show when he went and we’re not exactly sure if that was a preview showing, the opening night, or what. Which got me thinking: How long has the musical been running?

Let me explain: Broadway shows are not an open-ended guarantee. Some shows, like Wicked or The Lion King, have become staples throughout the years. But it is not guaranteed that a show will open and stay open. That’s why people try to get to a show as quickly as possible.

But in the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, there have been nods to the musical as well. In She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, we could see banners for the musical, making it seem as if the show also had a tour. That’s a special aspect of musical theatre that is not always guaranteed for shows. Some close before they can get a tour and other shows just don’t.

Rogers: The Musical is enough of a “spectacle” show that it makes sense there’d be a national tour for it. But I am then right back to where I started. How long has this show been running? What were the reviews like? Who did they stunt cast in it? Let’s breakdown what we do know about it.

A show with a pretty good run

An impressive run for a Broadway show is roughly 1,000 performances. Depending on the schedule, your two show days, and outstanding factors, that can take up to 19 months. In some cases, you can hit that milestone in 16 months. By my calculation, Rogers: The Musical has hit it and then some.

We know that Hawkeye takes place in the winter of 2024. It takes place after Avengers: Endgame, which is in 2023 in the MCU timeline. So even if Clint was at a preview performance or opening night, that’s still around 2 years before Born Again, where the musical is still open. And honestly, he probably wasn’t there opening night because there are already reviews up and those don’t typically go up on the marquee until after opening. Unless the show opened out of state first.

Either way, it means that Rogers: The Musical has been open at least for a year or two by the time we get to Born Again. There is a time jump, so the beginning of the show isn’t that long after Hawkeye. It is believed that Foggy died in October of 2025 and then we jump to a year later.

So if Rogers opened in 2024, that puts the show almost at the 2 year mark, meaning it probably hit its 1,000th performance already and is well on its way to more success. Which of the Disney+ shows will give us the full performance though? I have…a need.

