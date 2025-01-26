6 new shows for the gals to stream in January 2025

It’s the end of January, so Valentine’s Day is just a few short weeks away. What better way to spend Valentine’s Day with your gal pals than to stream new and returning shows, especially ones like the iconic The Bachelor? I compiled a list of six new shows streaming on various platforms that will set the mood for the perfect Galentine’s Day party.

The Bachelor season 29

The Bachelor is back with season 29 and Grant Ellis is the man all the ladies are going after. Ellis was part of Jen Tran’s journey on The Bachelorette season 21, but ultimately she said goodbye to him. Now, he’s making a comeback as the titular Bachelor this season!

Streaming Platform: Watch The Bachelor on Hulu.

Watch The Bachelor on Hulu. Release Date: January 27.

The Pitt season 1

If you’re looking for a dramatic hospital series like Grey’s Anatomy, The Pitt is the show for you. The new MAX show is set in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and follows doctors around the ER. Tune in on Thursdays at 9 PM to see how crazy this show can get.

Streaming Platform: Watch it now on MAX.

Watch it now on MAX. Release Date: January 9. New episodes stream weekly on Thursdays until March 13.

Molly-Mae: Behind It All

Molly-Mae: Behind It All follows the life of the Love Island reality star. The show dives deep into her split with ex-boyfriend Tommy Fury and shows what it was like for her to juggle her career and motherhood as a single mom.

Streaming Platform: Watch it now on Prime Video—new subscribers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch it now on Prime Video—new subscribers can sign up for a free trial. Release Date: January 16. All three episodes are available now.

The Couple Next Door

The Couple Next Door follows a couple who befriends their next-door neighbors. While everything starts off well enough, things soon take a passionate and sinister turn.

Streaming Platform: Watch it now on Starz.

Watch it now on Starz. Release Date: January 17. New episodes drop weekly on Fridays until February 21.

W.A.G.s to Riches

Another reality show for the girlies! This drama-filled reality show will take you behind the scenes of the lives of the girlfriends and wives of athletes and rappers. The show features Sharelle Rosado, Maranda Johnson, Ashley Wheeler, Alexis Welch Stoudemire, Porsha Berto, Sadé Vanessa, Lastonia Leviston, Keeta Hill, and Julz Goddard.

Streaming Platform: Watch it now on Netflix.

Watch it now on Netflix. Release Date: January 17. All episodes are available now.

Scamanda

Scamanda is based on the true-crime podcast of the same name. The documentary follows Amanda Riley, a young wife and mother who was “suddenly” diagnosed with stage 3 blood cancer. She documented her journey online for thousands to see, exploiting their emotions and scamming them for money with a fake diagnosis.

Streaming Platform: Watch it now on Hulu.

Watch it now on Hulu. Release Date: January 30. The second episode drops on February 6.

