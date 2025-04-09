‘Kakushite! Makina-san!!’ anime: Where to watch, confirmed

Kakushite! Makina-san!! may have piqued your interest with its colorful trailer. If that’s the case, you’re probably wondering if you’d need to visit a dubious site to watch this suspicious romance between an awkward boy and a sentient robot.

Recommended Videos

Eita is a robotics nerd in high school who has a crush on Makina, the most popular girl in his class. Things aren’t all they seem, though, and it turns out that Makina is actually an ero-robot. You’re not reading that wrong. Whatever Kim Kardashian has going on with her Tesla robot pales in comparison to Eita and Makina’s relationship.

Kakushite! Makina-san!! is explicit. After all, the plot can’t get any stranger when it involves a gorgeous ero-robot and a pent-up guy, though it’s not as uncomfortable as other ecchi anime. You might even find yourself laughing when Makina’s head falls from her neck while trying to corner Eita—that’s certainly not the kind of scene you’d expect from any other raunchy series.

The anime is already broadcasting on TOKYO MX. Although it became available in Japan on April 6, 2025. it’s unknown whether the anime will be released on major platforms like Crunchyroll or Netflix, given its provocative scenes.

However, Kakushite! Makina-san!! is currently available on OceanVeil in North America, a brand-new streaming service launched in February 2025 by WWWaveCorporation that will house more “adult and mature anime titles.” The subtitled (and uncensored) version is streaming now, and a dubbed version is in the works, according to AniTrendz.

Kakushite! Makina-san!! trailer

Not much is known about Makina herself. She’s an ero-robot that was designed to integrate herself into a high school. It’s an eerie premise, considering that Makina is basically an automated love doll.

Regardless, Eita took her into his home after seeing her body falling apart. With his knowledge of mecha robots, Eita respectfully repairs Makina and waits for her to heal. Simply put, Eita becomes Makina’s mechanic and nothing more. Makina attempts to make moves on Eita, but he later finds out that she’s clueless in the ways of pleasure.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]