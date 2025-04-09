Skip to main content

‘Tears on a Withered Flower’ chapter 48 release date, confirmed

By Apr 9th, 2025, 8:08 am
Hae-soo and Tae-ha from Tears on a Withered Flower Chapter 47

Hae-soo and Tae-ha have been wonderfully wholesome in Tears on a Withered Flower’s recent chapters, but with Hae-soo making a move on Tae-ha, readers are all expecting a rather eventful chapter 48.

Hae-soo is still on the fence about her feelings for Tae-ha, but even she can’t deny that he’s cute. More importantly, she’s now able to be playful around Tae-ha, to the point she was even able to bite his ear. It’s a severe case of cuteness aggression for Hae-soo, and Tae-ha isn’t about to let her forget about it any time soon.

Chapter 48 of Tears on a Withered Flower will be available on April 11, 2025, on Webtoon. Expect the coming chapter to be a lot less fluffy and a whole lot spicier. Given how chapter 47 ended with Hae-soo beneath Tae-ha, it’s best to brace your eyes for what’s to come.

Mincheol and Ari’s impending split

Unsurprisingly, Mincheol is “getting tired” of Ari. She’s young, impressionable, and easily manipulated—traits that Mincheol preyed upon. But now that she’s asking him to marry her, he’s clearly irritated. After all, Mincheol didn’t leave Hae-soo because he preferred Ari. Ari is really just a distraction from his failed marriage to Hae-soo.

Being with Ari is enjoyable and easy. Mincheol also got a kick from making Hae-soo feel insecure, so cheating on her with a younger woman was just part of the fun. It’s safe to say that nobody expected Ari and Mincheol to last, but it’s still a tragedy on Ari’s end. She may not be a truly likable character, but she cares for Mincheol and genuinely expects more from him. She’s held on to the hope that he’d marry her—as if he was still capable of commitment when he left Hae-soo buried in debt.

Even if Mincheol repents and crawls back to Hae-soo, it will already be too late. Hae-soo is starting to open her heart up to Tae-ha. After all the abuse and damage he’s done, the best ending for Mincheol would be one where he winds up alone.

(featured image: Webtoon)

