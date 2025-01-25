Meet the women vying for Grant Ellis’ final rose on ‘The Bachelor’ season 29

So, we know that New Jersey native Grant Ellis is taking the reins for season 29 of The Bachelor, but who are the beautiful ladies who will be fighting for his love on the iconic reality show? ABC has recently unveiled the new women in Ellis’ life and we’re here to introduce them to you. But first, let’s go over a few need-to-know details about when and where you can stream the new season of The Bachelor.
When does season 29 of ‘The Bachelor’ premiere?
The Bachelor will premiere on Monday, January 27 at 8 PM EST on ABC. The episode will also be available to watch on Hulu the next day.
‘The Bachelor’ season 29 episode schedule
- Episode 1: January 27, 2025
- Episode 2: February 3, 2025
- Episode 3: February 10, 2025
- Episode 4: February 17, 2025
- Episode 5: February 24, 2025
- Episode 6: March 3, 2025
- Episode 7: March 10, 2025
- Episode 8: March 17, 2025
- Episode 9: March 24, 2025
- Episode 10 (Finale): March 31, 2025
Meet the contestants for season 29 of ‘The Bachelor’
25 women will compete for the Bachelor’s final rose in season 29. Read on to meet them all!
Kelsey
Kelsey, 26, is an interior designer from Brooklyn, New York.
Chloie
Chloie, 27, is a model from New York, New York.
Radhika
Radhika, 28, is an attorney from New York, New York.
Alexe
Alexe, 27, is a pediatric speech therapist from New Brunswick, Canada.
Litia
Litia, 31, is a venture capitalist from Salt Lake City, Utah.
J’Nae
J’Nae, 28, is an account coordinator from Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Christina
Christina, 26, is a marketing director from Fargo, North Dakota.
Vicky
Vicky, 28, is a nightclub server from Las Vegas, Nevada.
Rose
Rose, 27, is a registered nurse from Chicago, Illinois.
Juliana
Juliana, 28, is a client service associate from Newton, Massachusetts.
Dina
Dina, 31, is an attorney from Chicago, Illinois.
Parisa
Parisa, 29, is a pediatric behavior analyst from Birmingham, Michigan.
Carolina
Carolina, 28, is a public relations producer from Guaynabo, Puerto Rico.
Kyleigh
Kyleigh, 26, is a retail manager from Wilmington, North Carolina.
Bailey
Bailey, 27, is a social media manager from Atlanta, Georgia.
Natalie
Natalie, 25, is a Ph.D. student from Louisville, Kentucky.
Sarafiena
Sarafiena, 29, is an associate media director from New York, New York.
Rebekah
Rebekah, 31, is an ICU nurse from Dallas, Texas.
Savannah
Savannah, 27, is a wedding planner from Charlottesville, Virginia.
Alli Jo
Alli Jo, 30, is a boxing trainer from Manalapan, New Jersey.
Neicey
Neicey, 32, is a pediatrician from Blythewood, South Carolina.
Ella
Ella, 25, is a luxury travel host from Los Angeles, California.
Beverly
Beverly, 30, is an insurance salesperson from Howard Beach, New York.
Allyshia
Allyshia, 29, is an interior designer from Tampa, Florida.
Zoe
Zoe, 27, is a tech engineer and model from New York, New York.
Published: Jan 25, 2025 01:01 pm