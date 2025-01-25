Meet the women vying for Grant Ellis’ final rose on ‘The Bachelor’ season 29

So, we know that New Jersey native Grant Ellis is taking the reins for season 29 of The Bachelor, but who are the beautiful ladies who will be fighting for his love on the iconic reality show? ABC has recently unveiled the new women in Ellis’ life and we’re here to introduce them to you. But first, let’s go over a few need-to-know details about when and where you can stream the new season of The Bachelor.

When does season 29 of ‘The Bachelor’ premiere?

The Bachelor will premiere on Monday, January 27 at 8 PM EST on ABC. The episode will also be available to watch on Hulu the next day.

‘The Bachelor’ season 29 episode schedule

Episode 1 : January 27, 2025

: January 27, 2025 Episode 2 : February 3, 2025

: February 3, 2025 Episode 3 : February 10, 2025

: February 10, 2025 Episode 4 : February 17, 2025

: February 17, 2025 Episode 5 : February 24, 2025

: February 24, 2025 Episode 6 : March 3, 2025

: March 3, 2025 Episode 7 : March 10, 2025

: March 10, 2025 Episode 8 : March 17, 2025

: March 17, 2025 Episode 9 : March 24, 2025

: March 24, 2025 Episode 10 (Finale): March 31, 2025

Meet the contestants for season 29 of ‘The Bachelor’

25 women will compete for the Bachelor’s final rose in season 29. Read on to meet them all!

Kelsey

(ABC)

Kelsey, 26, is an interior designer from Brooklyn, New York.

Chloie

(ABC)

Chloie, 27, is a model from New York, New York.

Radhika

(ABC)

Radhika, 28, is an attorney from New York, New York.

Alexe

(ABC)

Alexe, 27, is a pediatric speech therapist from New Brunswick, Canada.

Litia

(ABC)

Litia, 31, is a venture capitalist from Salt Lake City, Utah.

J’Nae

(ABC)

J’Nae, 28, is an account coordinator from Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Christina

(ABC)

Christina, 26, is a marketing director from Fargo, North Dakota.

Vicky

(ABC)

Vicky, 28, is a nightclub server from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rose

(ABC)

Rose, 27, is a registered nurse from Chicago, Illinois.

Juliana

(ABC)

Juliana, 28, is a client service associate from Newton, Massachusetts.

Dina

(ABC)

Dina, 31, is an attorney from Chicago, Illinois.

Parisa

(ABC)

Parisa, 29, is a pediatric behavior analyst from Birmingham, Michigan.

Carolina

(ABC)

Carolina, 28, is a public relations producer from Guaynabo, Puerto Rico.

Kyleigh

(ABC)

Kyleigh, 26, is a retail manager from Wilmington, North Carolina.

Bailey

(ABC)

Bailey, 27, is a social media manager from Atlanta, Georgia.

Natalie

(ABC)

Natalie, 25, is a Ph.D. student from Louisville, Kentucky.

Sarafiena

(ABC)

Sarafiena, 29, is an associate media director from New York, New York.

Rebekah

(ABC)

Rebekah, 31, is an ICU nurse from Dallas, Texas.

Savannah

(ABC)

Savannah, 27, is a wedding planner from Charlottesville, Virginia.

Alli Jo

(ABC)

Alli Jo, 30, is a boxing trainer from Manalapan, New Jersey.

Neicey

(ABC)

Neicey, 32, is a pediatrician from Blythewood, South Carolina.

Ella

(ABC)

Ella, 25, is a luxury travel host from Los Angeles, California.

Beverly

(ABC)

Beverly, 30, is an insurance salesperson from Howard Beach, New York.

Allyshia

(ABC)

Allyshia, 29, is an interior designer from Tampa, Florida.

Zoe

(ABC)

Zoe, 27, is a tech engineer and model from New York, New York.

