Grant Ellis for The Bachelor season 29, holding a red rose
(ABC)
Category:
Entertainment News

Meet the women vying for Grant Ellis’ final rose on ‘The Bachelor’ season 29

Image of Nicole Wert
Nicole Wert
|

Published: Jan 25, 2025 01:01 pm

So, we know that New Jersey native Grant Ellis is taking the reins for season 29 of The Bachelor, but who are the beautiful ladies who will be fighting for his love on the iconic reality show? ABC has recently unveiled the new women in Ellis’ life and we’re here to introduce them to you. But first, let’s go over a few need-to-know details about when and where you can stream the new season of The Bachelor.

Recommended Videos

When does season 29 of ‘The Bachelor’ premiere?

The Bachelor will premiere on Monday, January 27 at 8 PM EST on ABC. The episode will also be available to watch on Hulu the next day.

‘The Bachelor’ season 29 episode schedule

  • Episode 1: January 27, 2025
  • Episode 2: February 3, 2025
  • Episode 3: February 10, 2025
  • Episode 4: February 17, 2025
  • Episode 5: February 24, 2025
  • Episode 6: March 3, 2025
  • Episode 7: March 10, 2025
  • Episode 8: March 17, 2025
  • Episode 9: March 24, 2025
  • Episode 10 (Finale): March 31, 2025

Meet the contestants for season 29 of ‘The Bachelor’

25 women will compete for the Bachelor’s final rose in season 29. Read on to meet them all!

Kelsey

Kelsey from The Bachelor season 29
(ABC)

Kelsey, 26, is an interior designer from Brooklyn, New York.

Chloie

Chloie from The Bachelor season 29
(ABC)

Chloie, 27, is a model from New York, New York.

Radhika

Radhika from The Bachelor season 29
(ABC)

Radhika, 28, is an attorney from New York, New York.

Alexe

Alexe from The Bachelor season 29
(ABC)

Alexe, 27, is a pediatric speech therapist from New Brunswick, Canada.

Litia

Litia from The Bachelor season 29
(ABC)

Litia, 31, is a venture capitalist from Salt Lake City, Utah.

J’Nae

J'Nae from The Bachelor season 29
(ABC)

J’Nae, 28, is an account coordinator from Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Christina

Christina from The Bachelor season 29
(ABC)

Christina, 26, is a marketing director from Fargo, North Dakota.

Vicky

Vicky from The Bachelor season 29
(ABC)

Vicky, 28, is a nightclub server from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rose

Rose from The Bachelor season 29
(ABC)

Rose, 27, is a registered nurse from Chicago, Illinois.

Juliana

Juliana from The Bachelor season 29
(ABC)

Juliana, 28, is a client service associate from Newton, Massachusetts.

Dina

Dina from The Bachelor season 29
(ABC)

Dina, 31, is an attorney from Chicago, Illinois.

Parisa

Parisa from The Bachelor season 29
(ABC)

Parisa, 29, is a pediatric behavior analyst from Birmingham, Michigan.

Carolina

Carolina from The Bachelor season 29
(ABC)

Carolina, 28, is a public relations producer from Guaynabo, Puerto Rico.

Kyleigh

Kyleigh from The Bachelor season 29
(ABC)

Kyleigh, 26, is a retail manager from Wilmington, North Carolina.

Bailey

Bailey from The Bachelor season 29
(ABC)

Bailey, 27, is a social media manager from Atlanta, Georgia.

Natalie

Natalie from The Bachelor season 29
(ABC)

Natalie, 25, is a Ph.D. student from Louisville, Kentucky.

Sarafiena

Sarafiena from The Bachelor season 29
(ABC)

Sarafiena, 29, is an associate media director from New York, New York.

Rebekah

Rebekah from The Bachelor season 29
(ABC)

Rebekah, 31, is an ICU nurse from Dallas, Texas.

Savannah

Savannah from The Bachelor season 29
(ABC)

Savannah, 27, is a wedding planner from Charlottesville, Virginia.

Alli Jo

Alli Jo from The Bachelor season 29
(ABC)

Alli Jo, 30, is a boxing trainer from Manalapan, New Jersey.

Neicey

Neicey from The Bachelor season 29
(ABC)

Neicey, 32, is a pediatrician from Blythewood, South Carolina.

Ella

Ella from The Bachelor season 29
(ABC)

Ella, 25, is a luxury travel host from Los Angeles, California.

Beverly

Beverly from The Bachelor season 29
(ABC)

Beverly, 30, is an insurance salesperson from Howard Beach, New York.

Allyshia

Allyshia from The Bachelor season 29
(ABC)

Allyshia, 29, is an interior designer from Tampa, Florida.

Zoe

Zoe from The Bachelor season 29
(ABC)

Zoe, 27, is a tech engineer and model from New York, New York.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Nicole Wert
Nicole Wert