You can relate to Gojo Satoru so much, but other people think you’re closer to Yuji. It totally has to do with the zodiac sign bestowed on you by the planets, and you might share the same with several Jujutsu Kaisen characters.

Recommended Videos

Some of them don’t have an exact birthday since they’re more than a thousand years old, but zodiac signs are a total vibe.

Aries: Yuji Itadori

(MAPPA)

Yuji Itadori was born on March 20, 2003, which makes him canonically an Aries. He’s highly energetic and has a bubbly personality when he’s surrounded by good company. They’re also eager to try new things, which may be why Yuji had no qualms with training as a jujutsu sorcerer.

But when things get serious and he has to fight the heinous, thousand-year old King of Curses, Yuji also knows how to take things seriously. One of the best qualities of Aries people is their unwavering motivation to accomplish their goals.

Taurus: Ryomen Sukuna

(MAPPA)

Before all the Taurus people come at me for putting Sukuna here, hear me out. First of all, I am a Taurus. Second of all, Sukuna is relatable if you don’t look at him as a cannibal or a sadistic jujutsu terrorist.

What I’m saying is, try to look at his good sides. Sukuna is determined and hardworking. His dedication to his goals made him the best sorcerer in Jujutsu history. Even his domain expansion is a ‘malevolent kitchen,’ which sounds like he loves food quite a lot. But most importantly, Taurus sun signs love to indulge, and so does Sukuna. It would be better to call him a hedonist who does as he pleases. As long as you’re not blowing buildings up, there’s nothing wrong with having a lot of fun.

Gemini: Noritoshi Kamo

(MAPPA)

We don’t see too much of Noritoshi Kamo, but you probably haven’t forgotten his fight with Megumi during the Kyoto Goodwill Event. He’s a good fighter, but Noritoshi is also known to be among the most academically excellent students at Kyoto Jujutsu High.

As a Gemini, you can probably relate to using your quick wits to save you from any situation. Noritoshi had to fight Megumi and even Naoya, who were more powerful fighters than himself. His quick thinking is what enabled Noritoshi survive these skirmishes.

Cancer: Nanami Kento

(MAPPA)

Nanami Kento’s birthday is July 3, 1990, which officially makes him a Cancer sun sign. But if you love astrology, I bet you didn’t have to know his birthday to guess his sun sign accurately.

I say that because Nanami embodies the best traits of the Cancer sun sign. He wears a stoic expression, but he deeply cares for his colleagues and students, as seen during the Shibuya Incident. At extremes, he’s also known for putting others before himself, even if it results in his own detriment. So if you can relate, please take good care of yourself unless you want a forced retirement like Nanami.

Leo: Nobara Kugisaki

(MAPPA)

Ever wondered why Nobara Kugisaki had some of the best fight scenes? It’s because Leos are known to be bold and creative. Nobara’s creative use of her cursed technique is what made her hold up on her own against tough opponents.

Mahito was feared as a cursed spirit, but Nobara fearlessly fought him head-on. Leos are generally confident and courageous in the face of challenges. They’re also great at teamwork, which is why Nobara is best seen working with others while taking down cursed spirits.

Virgo: Kokichi Muta

(MAPPA)

Kokichi, best known as Mechamaru, has spent his life behind a cursed puppet. Despite his sickly build, Kokichi was academically excellent and had an immense grasp of his cursed technique.

Needless to say, he was a brilliant student. But what makes Virgos excel is their diligence and perfectionism. Kokichi had been gifted with immense cursed energy, but he had always wished for a healthier body. Self-improvement is great, but try not to be hypercritical with yourself.

Libra: Todo Aoi

(MAPPA)

Todo Aoi, Jujutsu Kaisen’s best student, is a Libra! You might not be screaming ‘besto friendo’ every time you see Yuji Itadori, but you can probably relate to how balanced he is as a character.

Todo isn’t just academically excellent, but he’s also a great jujutsu sorcerer. Libras tend to seek balance in their lives, if the scales weren’t an obvious giveaway. But other than that, Libras are also lovers of all things beautiful, which is why Todo tends to romanticize a lot of things in his head. Some call it delusional, but I think Libras are just imaginative.

Scorpio: Shoko Ieiri

(MAPPA)

You don’t need to have an amazing reverse cursed technique to relate to Shoko. Even in the face of terrible events, Shoko tends to approach situations with a cool head.

This doesn’t mean Scorpios are unfeeling. On the contrary, their emotions run deep, even if they don’t show them. Shoko loved Gojo and Geto, two of her high school best friends, a great deal. Just like Shoko, in your own friend group, you’re probably the kind to show quiet affection for those you care about.

Sagittarius: Gojo Satoru

(MAPPA)

It’s no surprise that Gojo Satoru started tweaking when he learned to execute reverse cursed technique. Sagittarius suns are passionate about learning, even if their ways are unconventional.

Gojo Satoru won’t make his students listen to a drawn-out lecture, but he will bring them on the field to fight against cursed spirits. You don’t need to have six eyes or Gojo Satoru’s infinity to relate to his unconventional approach to learning.

Capricorn: Toji Fushiguro

(MAPPA)

Capricorns are driven by personal achievement, and it shows with Toji Fushiguro. He had a heavenly restriction buff, but it took hard work for him to be a skilled fighter. Toji was so strong that he was the only person without cursed energy to beat Gojo Satoru.

Aside from excellence, Capricorns are also marked by their fierce loyalty. Even from beyond the grave, Toji remembered Megumi and sacrificed his own life to save his son.

Aquarius: Maki Zenin

(MAPPA)

Maki’s rebellious spirit is what turned the Zenin Clan upside down. Despite being mistreated by the Zenin Clan as a woman, Maki was able to overturn her fate and become an extremely powerful jujutsu sorcerer.

As an Aquarius, you’ve probably had many unique ideas. These ideas are often out of the norm, and you’ve had to prove their worth to others around you. The Zenin Clan was known for treating non-sorcerers and women abhorrently, but Maki came back with a vengeance. She proved to them that a woman without cursed energy is more than enough to take the entire clan down.

Pisces: Yuta Okkotsu

(MAPPA)

Leave it to Yuta, the Pisces person on this list, to have powers related to love. Pisces people are known to be romantic and have the tendency to daydream.

But Pisces people are also known for their compassionate nature. After understanding the nature of Rika’s curse, Yuta did all he could to free her. Yuta is also the type to intervene and protect others, even if it means endangering himself in the process.

(featured image: MAPPA)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more