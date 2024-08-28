From the battle of strength to the battle of the heart in episode 8 of ‘Wistoria: Wand and Sword’

Will has finally shown his true skill to the entire realm, including all those in school who bullied him for being a “no talent,” not to mention the scouts who have come to review strong candidates. Now that everyone knows just how strong Will really is, what will happen next?

Wistaria: Wand and Sword is the fantasy anime pick of the summer. Based on the manga by Fujino Omori, the anime tells the story of Will Serfot, a young boy with no magic in a world filled with it, who is desperate to rejoin his childhood friend and one of the realm’s most powerful mages, Elfia Albis Serfort. Without any magic, Will instead focuses and becoming a learned warrior and becomes one of the strongest students at his school, despite very few knowing exactly what he is capable of. Well, until episode seven that is.

Episode eight will air on Sunday, September 1 at 2:30AM (PT) or 5:30AM (ET).

After seeing his dwarven friends ridiculed by one of his class’s strongest students, the ice mage Julius Reinberg, Will challenges Julius to compete against him at the Grand Magic Games. Though some twists arise, with Will’s team mate (and class bully) Sion turning against him halfway through the game and forcing him into a fight, Will eventually makes it to the final arena to take on Julius and his ice clones.

Julius’ powers seem too much for Will as he appears to have mastered one of Elfia’s spells, El Glace Frosse, allowing him to conjure ice clones that can also use magic. At one point, he appears to have pinned down Will with this devastating magic. Julius believes that with this spell he is worthy of becoming Elfia’s successor and a Magia Vander. Will, hearing Julius compare himself to Elfia, rises to humiliate Julius telling him that his power is no where close to Elfia’s, who created this magic when she was only two years old and can produce it much better that Julius can.

After thoroughly humiliating Julius who starts to melt somewhat, Will launches a brutal attack breaking through all the clones and eventually socking Julius square in the face, launching him into the wall defeated. Despite besting Julius, Will does not win the event as Wignall Lindon, another top student, took advantage of the fight to get to the prize crown first.

Now that Will has shown his true strength, it will be interesting to see how those around his start to treat him. Will he be praised for his heroic efforts or will he be further shunned as the other mages come to fear him? The next episode is titled ‘Shall we date?’ which hints at a romantic storyline, perhaps involving Colette, who quite clearly has a crush on Will. A preview clip for episode eight was shared on socials.

You can watch the next episode on Crunchyroll from Sunday, September 1 to see whether or not Colette has a shot (though with Will too enamored with Elfia we are already starting to feel sorry for poor Colette).

