Who Killed Nanami in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’?

If you’re here, you probably heard the news of Nanami Kento’s confirmed death even if you haven’t seen the Jujutsu Kaisen episode where it happens. You probably aren’t ready to watch the anime and see how everything pans out, even if you know he’s not long for this Earth. I feel your pain.

Accepting his death doesn’t mean you’re ready to watch it. Instead, you’re probably suiting up and plotting to take down whoever killed this unfortunate salaryman in a purely retributive Bruce Wayne-like fashion. You will find his killer, and you will end that killer’s miserable life.

Who is Mahito?

That’s if you can even lay a hand on the killer. Nanami Kento died at the hands of Mahito, a cursed spirit with whom he came to blows during the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen. In the first season, Mahito showed a fraction of what he was capable of. His first fight with Kento landed the Grade 1 Sorcerer in a lot of trouble. Mahito’s cursed technique, Idle Transfiguration, gave him the ability to distort the shape of souls, disfiguring humans into the form he desired. Kento was disgusted at Mahito’s clear disregard for the suffering of the humans he disfigured and they fought. Although there’s no doubt that Kento was strong, Mahito himself was extremely difficult to injure because of his technique. He is highly resistant to physical attacks, which left Nanami Kento at a disadvantage. For all his sadistic exploits, Mahito is also tactical and willing to cross many lines to win a fight.

Nanami Kento survived Mahito twice in the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen, and that’s only thanks to Itadori Yuji breaking into Mahito’s domain. Kento didn’t stand a chance in the Shibuya Incident Arc after sustaining heavy injuries in previous fights. It looks like the third time is not a charm for this poor man who just wanted a relaxing vacation.

There are a few fans who find Mahito interesting, and some of them even love him. But after killing Nanami Kento in the manga, Mahito has become Jujutsu Kaisen fandom’s enemy number one.

(featured images: MAPPA)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]