What will the beautiful dense warrior Noor do next in ‘I Parry Everything’?

Unless you are as dense as Noor, you won’t want to miss out on I Parry Everything episode 9. This beautiful idiot has proven himself one of the most powerful beings in the kingdom, with even a Dragon of Calamity submitting before him. Will Noor ever understand his strength?

Recommended Videos

We love to cheer for an underdog, but we also love to see the best of the best show us what they’ve got. With Noor, you get both! This wondrous dummy has it so entrenched in his mind that he is weak and unworthy that he cannot even fathom that he has become one of the strongest adventurers in the land. Week after week we get to see him stoked at getting to adventure after years of isolation, seclusion, and training.

Bring on episode 9!

The next episode of I Parry Everything will air on August 29, and we’ll get to see the response to Noor’s stunning victory in episode 8. Perhaps Noor will finally get the message that he is not as weak and pathetic as he has forced himself to believe.

This show has been a delightful mix of lighthearted comedy sprinkled with darkness. Based on the light novel written by Nabeshiki with illustrations by Kawaguchi, the anime has been lovely to watch. Having been adapted into a manga in 2020, it was announced it would also receive anime adaption in 2023 with the first episode releasing in July 2024.

Remind us, what happened last?

(OLM)

In episode 8, Noor took on the Dragon of Calamity who was threatening the Kingdom of Clays, seemingly on the orders of King Deridas of the Magic Empire of Deridas. Here we are offered some backstory as to why this is happening, with the King expressing that the people who sent the dragon want access to Clays’ dungeon. The King was just about to sacrifice himself when, with the help of Ines and Lynnes’ magic, he gets whipped into battle (we still don’t know how he didn’t get whiplash).

Despite its colossal size, Noor didn’t think the dragon would be that hard to defeat and was able to parry its attacks easily, taking off scales and claws in the process. The dragon was infuriated that he wasn’t being fought seriously and after having his fang knocked out, he loses his will to fight and submits to Noor.

What will Noor do now with his new pet? Having a Dragon of Calamity is a pretty good boon for future adventuring and a win for the Kingdom of Clays. You’ll just have to watch episode 9, available on Hidive from August 29, to find out.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy