Gojo Satoru’s Reaction To Realizing He’s the Honored One Sure Was Something

Jujutsu Kaisen‘s characters often look predictable when they’re about to have a power spike. By that, I mean, they look enlightened when they’re on the verge of getting stronger. This happened to Megumi when he revealed his domain expansion, Chimera Garden, in the first season.

But this also happened in the second season with Gojo Satoru, after his near-death experience against Toji Fushiguro. For the first time, somebody was able to break past Limitless and hack him to bits.

As Toji himself would describe it, Satoru looked “high” as he blabbered on about how he learned to use reverse cursed technique to save himself. The way I’d put it, Satoru was tweaking because it was at that moment that he realized that throughout heaven and earth, he alone is the honored one.

He didn’t know how to use reverse curse technique before, and it gave him immense satisfaction to outsmart Toji while he was on the verge of death. Satoru would later unlock hollow purple during this fight and use it against Toji to win.

Gojo Satoru was “high” because he was experiencing sporadic growth as a sorcerer. Time looked slower because he was beginning to understand what his cursed technique was all about. It’s also important to understand that Satoru’s cursed technique is difficult to master, and hollow purple is a secret only known to a few people in the Gojo Clan. But the more important question is, how is he flying?

It was great for cinematic symbolism at the moment, but it’s largely thanks to his cursed technique. Limitless enables Satoru to be unaffected by gravity. That’s a fitting way of putting Satoru’s state of mind for everybody to see: floating above everyone else, but also gaining a higher understanding of his abilities.

