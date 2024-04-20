Toji Fushiguro fighting Dagon from 'Jujutsu Kaisen' Season 2/
Category:
Anime

Toji from ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Doesn’t Need Whey Protein Because of His Heavenly Restriction

Published: Apr 20, 2024

Toji Fushiguro from Jujutsu Kaisen was a strong man. That’s not because he got bored and decided to do 100 push-ups every day like Saitama from One Punch Man, but because of Toji’s ‘heavenly restriction.’

So it’s not just his muscles that make him inherently strong. To put it briefly, Toji was gifted immense strength in exchange for having no cursed energy. Even if he wasn’t walking around like a bodybuilder chugging whey protein, Toji’s strength was already a given. Maki Zen’in is another character from the Zen’in Clan who is heavenly restricted. She possesses a different body type and can trade blows with Sukuna and evade his attacks.

What is a Heavenly Restriction?

The Zen’in Clan was one of the most notable families in Jujutsu society because of their powerful cursed techniques. It’s a terrible place for Toji and Maki to be since they have no cursed energy. But Jujutsu Kaisen’s power system isn’t unfair, so both Toji and Maki were given inhuman strength as compensation for the absence of their cursed technique.

Similarly, a heavenly restriction is also imposed on those with immense cursed energy. Kokichi Muta (a.k.a. Mechamaru) was born with missing limbs and was extremely fragile. In the anime and manga, he’s constantly dependent on life support. But with his heavenly restriction, he could easily control multiple puppets with his cursed energy.

Unlike a binding vow, heavenly restrictions are imposed on sorcerers at birth. How this happens is a mystery. It’s just the way of Jujutsu Kaisen’s world to balance things out. If heavenly restrictions happened to non-sorcerers, we’d have an army of Tojis out there to save us from the undying Sukuna.

(featured image: MAPPA)

