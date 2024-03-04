Will We Ever Know What Gojo Said to Geto?

Gojo Satoru’s last words to Geto Suguru are heavily debated by Jujutsu Kaisen fans. Many have given up and resorted to memeing the mysterious last ‘three words’ that Gojo Satoru told his one and only (best friend).

Interestingly, the only people aside from Gege Akutami who know the truth about the ‘three words’ are Gojo Satoru’s English and Japanese voice actors. Would these words change people’s perception of the plot? Is this going to end Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru’s besties status and make everyone who ships these two extremely happy? Only a few people officially know the truth behind these words.

Even Suguru, who was dying, looked surprised and bashful after Satoru said the mysterious words. Suguru responded with, “At least curse me at the very end.” This indicates that Satoru held no hatred for his best friend, even if he had to do what’s right and kill him. Additionally, “Pure Love” from Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was also playing in the background during this conversation.

Akutami Gege Interview Translations (Part 2)



Q: In volume 0, Getou replied to Gojo “At least curse at me at the very end” Will there come a day where the words Gojo said to Geto are revealed?



A: He said it in volume 0.#呪術廻戦 #JujutsuKaisen pic.twitter.com/3qRO6A6bfx — shiro (@kaikaikitan) November 3, 2020

The popular theory is that Satoru confessed ‘I love you’ to Suguru. Fans insist that Suguru’s flustered reaction is proof of this, since the words conveyed an intensity to them in Japanese. But Gege Akutami, the author of the manga, hinted that Satoru already mentioned the lines out loud in Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Maybe to another character?

This leads to the second theory, where Satoru affirms his friendship with Suguru. He once told Yuta during the movie that Geto Suguru is his “one and only best friend.” This may also be why Geto Suguru was surprised to hear those words. After leaving Tokyo Jujutsu High, Suguru believed that Satoru no longer considered him a friend. He spoke about their friendship in past tense, both in the movie and in Chapter 112 of the manga.

Will we ever hear Gojo Satoru say these words directly to Geto Suguru out loud? Maybe while they’re both in the afterlife as Sukuna wreaks jujutsu terror all over Japan.

