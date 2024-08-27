Yuji Itadori Fourth Popularity Poll Ranking in Jujutsu Kaisen
How do ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ popularity polls work?

Published: Aug 27, 2024

If I had to summarize what the Jujutsu Kaisen popularity poll is all about, it’s just a rotation of the series’ most popular characters.

There have been a total of four popularity polls, and even then, three characters consistently stayed on top. It’s always just a switch-up between Gojo Satoru, Fushiguro Megumi, and Itadori Yuji. It’s a wonder how Megumi was able to stay on top of character polls, even if he hasn’t been in action since Sukuna took over his body. During the fourth popularity poll, Gojo placed first, Yuji placed second, and Megumi placed third. These three would always win tens of thousands ahead of the other characters.

Is your fave not in the top three? All you have to do to give your favorite a chance is to vote for them. In Weekly Shonen Jump popularity polls, readers are given the chance to choose one of their favorite characters for the poll. Readers don’t have to vote for their favorite character’s redeeming qualities. They just have to pick their favorite character because they like them.

How do popularity polls in Weekly Shonen Jump work?

If you’re thinking about casting your ballot like a responsible voter, then it’s a little too late. The results of the fourth Jujutsu Kaisen popularity poll are out. It’s unlikely for another one to happen since the manga is ending soon.

Most international fans can participate in popularity polls if they buy physical and digital copies of the manga or physical copies of the Weekly Shonen Jump issues. You’ll just have to be mindful about the voting period and whether international readers can join. In the fourth popularity poll, both offline and online ballots were collected. Not all series are the same, and some would have paper ballots only.

