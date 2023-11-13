The Best ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Students, Officially Ranked

Intelligence comes in many forms, and luckily for the students in Jujutsu Kaisen, three well-defined categories allow them to shine. The students of Tokyo Jujutsu High and Kyoto Jujutsu High have always been competitive with each other, but one school clearly dominated in terms of student rankings.

The Jujutsu Kaisen Official Fanbook revealed the rankings of all the students enrolled in both high schools. Many students who were perceived as competent and excellent in some categories did, as expected, earn a spot in the top three—but fans might be shocked to see which student was ranked highly in all three categories.

The best students in Reflexes (motor skills without cursed energy)

In this category, there is only a first and third rank—two students are tied for the number one spot.

Zenin Maki is heavenly restricted but is gifted with an absurd amount of physical strength. Despite being unable to sense curses with her eyes, she’s able to smash any curse and obstacle with her strength alone. Her weapon mastery is another praiseworthy part of her skillset, which makes her a force to be reckoned with. That’s why she’s been awarded first place.

The other winner is Itadori Yuji, who has consistently proven his strength in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime. There was never a time that Yuji was truly weak, just a few instances when enemies were stronger than him in other ways. Even before entering the world of Jujutsu, Yuji was already more physically gifted than other kids his age.

The only one to secure the third rank in this category was Todo Aoi, who almost beat Megumi to a pulp during their first encounter. It’s not like Megumi himself was weak, either, since he is also a master of hand-to-hand combat, but Aoi is simply built like a tank.

The best students in Jujutsu Sense (ability to use cursed energy and cursed technique)

Rank one was once again awarded to two students—the first winner, according to the Jujutsu Kaisen Official Fanbook, is none other than Todo Aoi. He doesn’t come from a clan of sorcerers, but he has great cursed energy and a great grasp of his cursed technique. Todo Aoi is proof that background hardly matters when talent is combined with hard work.

The other student who ranked first place in the Jujutsu Sense category is Okkotsu Yuta, which doesn’t come as a surprise given that he was a “cursed human” and that his cursed energy even surpassed Gojo Satoru’s. To avoid execution, among other things, he had to learn how to make use of his overflowing cursed energy and become a great sorcerer in his own right. Yuta, who was talented enough to fight against Geto Suguru himself, was expected to rank this high in Jujutsu Sense.

Jumping straight to third place are three students. The first to make it in third place is Hakari Kinji, who is an interesting character, to say the least. He’s mostly funny and self-absorbed, but he can put up a great fight and he’s well-versed in his cursed technique. He also has an abnormal amount of cursed technique that was described as “rough.”

Kokichi Muta (Mechamaru) is also in third place in terms of ranking. If anybody’s noticing a pattern, it’s that most of the students who are highly ranked in this category have an odd reservoir of cursed energy fueling them. Needless to say, Kokichi has an arsenal of cursed techniques, and his ability to fight is hinged on his cursed energy, which makes him among the best students in the Jujutsu Sense ranking.

It would be odd if Fushiguro Megumi didn’t make the top three, given that he has an inherited technique from the Zenin Clan. Not only does he have one of the most iconic techniques in the Jujutsu Kaisen series, but he also knows how to use his cursed techniques well in combat. His domain expansion needs work, though.

The best students in Classroom Learning (academic performance)

Related: The 10 Best One Piece Characters on Attack of the Fanboy

According to the Jujutsu Kaisen Official Fanbook, Todo Aoi is the best student in the academic learning category, which might shock a lot of Jujutsu Kaisen fans. Not only was this boy presented as somebody who thinks way too much about girls and other people’s ideal types during his introduction episode, but he’s also a bit of a himbo. He daydreamed about confessing to his crush and even made up scenarios of how he and Yuji became “best friends,” even if such things never really happened.

Never judge a book by its cover, though—Aoi’s 10.0 GPA proves that he’s the best among other students since he isn’t tied with anybody in this category. It’s clear that Aoi is dominating the rankings, as he only ranked third in one category.

Second place for classroom learning went to a character most would have probably expected to win. Kamo Noritoshi is your typical dutiful son who probably burns the midnight oil just to get top grades. Aside from that, he also has the air of a calm and collected student, one who would never avoid difficult questions. This couldn’t be helped—he was set to be the future heir of the Kamo Clan, after all.

The man inside the robot is bound to be a genius of sorts. Tied with Noritoshi, Mai, and Megumi for second place, Mechamaru might not be the strongest, but he is among the smartest cookies in class. His Heavenly Restriction may be taxing on his body, but his limits don’t extend to his sharp and forward-thinking mind.

Zenin Mai can come off as a harsh character to her sister and everybody else around her because of her circumstances, but not even a turbulent family life could stop her from being one of the best academic performers. She might not truly desire to be a sorcerer, but there are enough pressures at home that hound her to do well at school.

Unsurprisingly, Fushiguro Megumi is also among those students tied for second place in this category and the only one from Tokyo Jujutsu High to make it to the higher ranks. Megumi is a quiet and talented boy, and while he seems a little brash, he’s also a person who is determined to improve his skills.

It looks like Kyoto Jujutsu High has the most responsible students, in terms of official rankings.

(featured image: MAPPA)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]