Yuji Itadori fighting Sukuna in Chapter 257 of Jujutsu Kaisen
Category:
Anime

We’re All Waiting for a K.O. on Yuji’s Fave Punching Bag, Sukuna, in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Chapter 258

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: Apr 25, 2024 01:49 pm

I hoped that Yuji Itadori would feed Sukuna a chain of black flashes in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257. For the first time in months, my wish finally came true. Even Sukuna himself was stunned that Yuji was pulling those Black Flashes like they were nothing.

Recommended Videos

Sukuna can keep hating Yuji, but there’s no denying that he was panicked in Chapter 257. It took long enough for Sukuna to be weakened, and many are criticizing Yuji for only beating Sukuna up while he’s weak. These detractors seem to forget that Yuji and his allies were responsible for wearing Sukuna out, while they themselves had to think of new ways to fight him non-stop.

Are we going to see more surprises from Yuji in Chapter 258 of Jujutsu Kaisen? We’ll have to wait for the newest chapter release on April 28, 2024.

How is Yuji able to consistently use black flash voluntarily when other sorcerers rely on luck? There are no explanations yet, but let’s take a look at the context here. Yuji had to live through the deaths of his teachers and the loss of his friends, all because of Sukuna.

But rage aside, Yuji is also related to Sukuna in a convoluted way. This made Yuji the best vessel for Sukuna, but his amazingly cursed lineage also gives him the potential to surpass the King of Curses. Black Flash may just be the start for Yuji. Soon enough, Sukuna may be forced to give his throne up to his scorned nephew.

(featured image: Gege Akutami)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘The Apothecary Diaries’ Offers One of the Most Nuanced Takes on Trauma I’ve Ever Seen
Maomao confronting Fengming and her crimes from The Apothecary Diaries
Category: Anime
Anime
‘The Apothecary Diaries’ Offers One of the Most Nuanced Takes on Trauma I’ve Ever Seen
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Apr 25, 2024
Read Article ‘Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle’ International Release Dates Announced
Haikyuu Battle at the Garbage Dump Movie
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle’ International Release Dates Announced
Jeanne Mariz Fetalco Jeanne Mariz Fetalco Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Toji’s Motivation in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’s Hidden Inventory Arc Went Deeper Than Just Money
Toji from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 fighting Gojo Satoru
Category: Anime
Anime
Toji’s Motivation in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’s Hidden Inventory Arc Went Deeper Than Just Money
Benedetta Geddo Benedetta Geddo Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Here’s Your Guide to the ‘Campfire Cooking in Another World’ English Dub Cast
A man cooks a meal while a wolf looks on in "Campfire Cooking In Another World"
Category: Anime
Anime
Here’s Your Guide to the ‘Campfire Cooking in Another World’ English Dub Cast
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Jujutsu Kaisen’s Culling Game Arc Is ‘The Hunger Games’ for Sorcerers
Kenjaku in Jujutsu Kaisen.
Category: Anime
Anime
Jujutsu Kaisen’s Culling Game Arc Is ‘The Hunger Games’ for Sorcerers
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘The Apothecary Diaries’ Offers One of the Most Nuanced Takes on Trauma I’ve Ever Seen
Maomao confronting Fengming and her crimes from The Apothecary Diaries
Category: Anime
Anime
‘The Apothecary Diaries’ Offers One of the Most Nuanced Takes on Trauma I’ve Ever Seen
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Apr 25, 2024
Read Article ‘Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle’ International Release Dates Announced
Haikyuu Battle at the Garbage Dump Movie
Category: Anime
Anime
‘Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle’ International Release Dates Announced
Jeanne Mariz Fetalco Jeanne Mariz Fetalco Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Toji’s Motivation in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’s Hidden Inventory Arc Went Deeper Than Just Money
Toji from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 fighting Gojo Satoru
Category: Anime
Anime
Toji’s Motivation in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’s Hidden Inventory Arc Went Deeper Than Just Money
Benedetta Geddo Benedetta Geddo Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Here’s Your Guide to the ‘Campfire Cooking in Another World’ English Dub Cast
A man cooks a meal while a wolf looks on in "Campfire Cooking In Another World"
Category: Anime
Anime
Here’s Your Guide to the ‘Campfire Cooking in Another World’ English Dub Cast
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Jujutsu Kaisen’s Culling Game Arc Is ‘The Hunger Games’ for Sorcerers
Kenjaku in Jujutsu Kaisen.
Category: Anime
Anime
Jujutsu Kaisen’s Culling Game Arc Is ‘The Hunger Games’ for Sorcerers
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 25, 2024
Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) is a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue. She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy and is currently pursuing her Master's Degree in Japanese Studies. She speaks three languages, but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. As a mixed race bisexual woman, she frequently writes about race, gender and sexuality both academically and professionally. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.