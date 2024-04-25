We’re All Waiting for a K.O. on Yuji’s Fave Punching Bag, Sukuna, in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Chapter 258

I hoped that Yuji Itadori would feed Sukuna a chain of black flashes in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 257. For the first time in months, my wish finally came true. Even Sukuna himself was stunned that Yuji was pulling those Black Flashes like they were nothing.

Recommended Videos

Sukuna can keep hating Yuji, but there’s no denying that he was panicked in Chapter 257. It took long enough for Sukuna to be weakened, and many are criticizing Yuji for only beating Sukuna up while he’s weak. These detractors seem to forget that Yuji and his allies were responsible for wearing Sukuna out, while they themselves had to think of new ways to fight him non-stop.

Are we going to see more surprises from Yuji in Chapter 258 of Jujutsu Kaisen? We’ll have to wait for the newest chapter release on April 28, 2024.

How is Yuji able to consistently use black flash voluntarily when other sorcerers rely on luck? There are no explanations yet, but let’s take a look at the context here. Yuji had to live through the deaths of his teachers and the loss of his friends, all because of Sukuna.

But rage aside, Yuji is also related to Sukuna in a convoluted way. This made Yuji the best vessel for Sukuna, but his amazingly cursed lineage also gives him the potential to surpass the King of Curses. Black Flash may just be the start for Yuji. Soon enough, Sukuna may be forced to give his throne up to his scorned nephew.

(featured image: Gege Akutami)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more