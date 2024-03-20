Sukuna vs. Mahoraga’s Extended Fight from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is Peak Animation

Jujutsu Kaisen graced us all with phenomenal fight scenes during the Shibuya Incident Arc. You can fight over your favorite matches in the last season, but it shouldn’t be controversial to say that Sukuna and Mahoraga’s clash is the best fight so far in the series.

If you think that the fight between Sukuna and Mahoraga was good as it is, the Jujutsu Kaisen Blu-Ray Extended Version proved that it could’ve been better. We almost had peak animation when season two of Jujutsu Kaisen, Episode 17, dropped. If only MAPPA wasn’t rushing animators with tight schedules for the next episodes.

What’s the reason behind this extended version of Sukuna and Mahoraga’s fight? Both of these absolute monsters were throwing hands, buildings, and trains in Shibuya. If any of us mere non-sorcerers and mortals were there, we’d be convinced that the world is definitely ending. Although it made the fight even more spectacular, this revised and extended fight was made to correct animation errors found in the initial release of Jujutsu Kaisen season two.

Extended fight scene

The extended scene could have a whole episode dedicated to it, and none of us would be complaining. Sukuna was notably more terrifying than he has ever been throughout the entire season, and Mahoraga was shown to be extremely difficult to defeat. If none of us knew any better, we’d be convinced that all sorcerers and curses died right after these two turned Shibuya into their personal arena.

We have to put more respect in Gojo Satoru’s name since he had to square up against the victor of this fight right after he was unsealed from the Prison Realm. Memes aside, Sukuna was fighting Mahoraga like it was more fun than it was challenging.

If you want to watch the full, extended fight scene between Sukuna and Mahoraga, you can do so by watching it in select local Japanese cinemas. But the better solution is to purchase Jujutsu Kaisen Blu-ray Volumes 3–8 once they’re up for sale.

(featured image: MAPPA)

