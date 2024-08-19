Yuji Itadori Volume 1 cover Jujutsu Kaisen
Here’s where you can read ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ without the weird ads and questionable translations

Published: Aug 19, 2024

You’ve probably heard that Jujutsu Kaisen is about to end. Now that the manga is about to reach its conclusion, all of us binge-readers are looking for the best websites to read the manga for free.

You’re looking for a reliable website without the strange ads and inaccurate translations. Even if you haven’t read the manga before, you’ve likely already seen criticisms of poor translations. While it’s funny to see Gojo saying, “Nah, I’d win,” you probably don’t want to misunderstand the text. So where can you reliably read Jujutsu Kaisen?

You can read Jujutsu Kaisen and your other favorite manga for free through Manga Plus by Shueisha. You can download the app on iOS and Android and read the chapters of your favorite manga for free as soon as they are released in Japan. Through the app, you’ll have access to more than 18,000 manga out there. You’ll have no reason to go back to spam-filled websites.

Where can I read the untranslated scans of Jujutsu Kaisen?

If you don’t want to take a risk with the mistranslations, Shonen Jump Plus also publishes the raw scans of your favorite manga online for free. Get access to the latest chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen and your other favorite manga anytime through this site. Rest assured, there are also no weird pop-up ads here.

You’ll have to work on your Japanese proficiency to be able to read anything here. It’s still a good site to get untranslated scans, just so you can be sure that nothing’s lost in translation. Get access to Shonen Jump Plus here.

