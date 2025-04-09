Remember when Donald Trump said Kamala Harris would start an economic depression?

As is often the case, there is always a Donald Trump tweet for whatever it is that is going on. This time, it is him talking about Kamala Harris destroying the economy. Which funny given everything currently happening.

Recommended Videos

The official account for Republicans Against Trump posted a post from the President that reads “If Kamala Wins, you are 3 days away from the start of a 1929-style economic depression. If I win, you are 3 days away from the best jobs, the biggest paychecks, and the brightest economic future the world has ever seen.”

That is decidedly not what is happening with our government. Currently, we are not yet in a depression or, for that matter, a recession. But the stock market did crash and that was during Trump and his administration so take that as you will but Trump’s comments on Harris are not exactly surprising. That was always his tactic.

If he could scare people into voting for him by spreading lies about someone else, he’d clearly take that. And while we do not know whether or not the Harris administration would have avoided this, we do know for a fact that it was the Trump administration that was in charge when the economy began crashing. Maybe cutting a bunch of jobs right out the gate wasn’t the best idea?

Despite all of that, it is the perfect example of Trump’s weird ability to tweet something about someone else that inevitably becomes true about him. Is he talking to a psychic and just not understanding that they are talking about him? Or what exactly is happening because it is really fascinating how he has tweets for literally everything.

Decidedly, Kamala Harris did not get elected or have the chance to tank the economy. But Trump was elected and he did not bring all these jobs he promised.

(featured image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]