How a ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Line Became an Instant Meme

If you haven’t seen the Jujutsu Kaisen anime or read the manga, all you need to know is that this panel is proof that all men do is lie. Anime fans don’t know about this yet, but this panel of Gojo Satoru saying “Nah, I’d win” has been the butt of memes among manga readers because it all came crashing down so fast. There will be spoilers in this explainer, so take the short explanation above and click away if you don’t want to know!

But for those interested, Gojo Satoru was sealed in the Prison Realm for 1189 days, according to loyal Gojo Satoru fan accounts who kept track of his absence ever since the Shibuya Incident Arc. Needless to say, Gojo Satoru was “the strongest,” and was eventually freed from the Prison Realm.

After being freed, Satoru came across Kenjaku, who was possessing the dead body of Geto Suguru. Satoru told Kenjaku that he would be killing him off on December 24, because two death anniversaries would be “complicated.” This is a reference to the death anniversary of his best friend, Suguru. Kenjaku then asked if Satoru doesn’t expect himself to lose, presumably to Ryomen Sukuna who he’s bound to have a showdown against.

Hence the iconic “Nah, I’d win” line was born. This is the greatest lie known to Jujutsu Kaisen fans, and a meme spammed by people who legitimately think they’d win. Gojo Satoru does not in fact win the battle, and was savagely torn in half. Before this happened, fans felt reassured that Satoru would win against Sukuna in Chapter 235 of the manga. This was until Gege Akutami proved that chapter to be a red herring, and Satoru was sent to the afterlife. But not to worry, this declaration of winning might not be a lie after all, and Satoru might come back, rising from the dead on a day when nobody expects. For now, it’s best not to spam this meme unless you want to be cursed with losing after your bold declaration of victory.

(featured image: Gege Akutami)

