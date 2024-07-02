‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Manga Returns From Hiatus With Chapter 263

Yuta and Sukuna went on an all-out domain battle in Jujutsu Kaisen’s recent chapter. Despite Gojo Satoru’s “return,” things are looking bleaker than ever.

Gojo was revived, but not in the way fans expected. After just a couple of chapters, we might lose Gojo along with Yuta. Gege Akutami, the manga’s author, took a health-related break after releasing Chapter 262. We were also in need of much-needed respite after the events of the previous chapter, but we’re all ready to move on to Chapter 263 of the manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 263 will be available on July 7, 2024, at 11:00 AM ET.

Yuta Okkotsu’s Impending Doom

Yuta has been in a critical condition before. If he hadn’t been transplanted into Gojo’s body, Yuta would have been dead. If he had more time to train in Gojo’s body, maybe the fight wouldn’t be ending in Sukuna’s favor. This isn’t a fair fight, and Sukuna has grown in power and skill significantly since his last fight with Gojo.

Being in possession of Gojo’s cursed technique means little when Sukuna is able to bypass Infinity with domain amplification. Regardless, it’s too soon to draw a conclusion. Yuta might find a way to survive with Rika’s help, or this can be written off by Akutami as another death in the series.

Yuji and Todo are still somewhere on the battlefield. They, too, might be able to help Yuta in some way. But a popular theory discussed by fans is the possible return of Gojo Satoru himself. If Yuta dies (please don’t), some fans think Gojo’s soul will find a way back to his body. As absurd as that theory sounds, it’s thematically possible in Jujutsu Kaisen. Gojo’s body has been fully healed, and he may resurface to change the tide of this battle. We’ll just have to leave it to Akutami to explain it all if it does happen.

