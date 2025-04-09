Skip to main content

‘You ruined the country’: Elon Musk quits live stream after getting mocked

By Apr 9th, 2025, 12:43 pm
elon musk with cheese on his head

Elon Musk could not take the heat so he got out of the kitchen. And deleted the live stream and made it nearly impossible for anyone to watch him getting mocked. That is, until someone posted it on YouTube.

Musk was doing a livestream this weekend while playing Path of Exile 2. In the chat though, people were not exactly nice to him and it was kind of funny. Some of the comments were pretty hilarious. One wrote “You ruined the country like you ruined all your marriages” repeatedly on the stream. Their username was “Elon Musk is pathetic.”

Then, a user whose name included “John Wick” in the handle, asked Musk how it was possible to be this “dumb and ugly” and then they began making fun of Tesla repeatedly. The user wrote ” Why is your Tesla company falling apart?” Others had a more hilarious take on the mocking. They pretended to be Ashley St. Clair.

Musk reportedly has a child with Ashley St. Clair, who has been posting about their alleged son online and saying that Musk has not claimed him. Recently, Musk has at least engaged in the conversation by saying that he doesn’t “know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out. No court order is needed.”

Apparently Musk claimed that he lost his connection while on the stream (despite still streaming) and then hid what was said about him. Which is, arguably, the opposite of what Musk parades around and tells people they should be thinking about. Remember when he took a chainsaw to jobs and fired a bunch of people and didn’t feel bad about it?

This entire situation does show that Musk does not have the kind of backbone to take people making fun of him. After all, he did go onto Fox News and complain about how Senator Tim Walz made fun of Tesla’s failing stock. This is the man who, again, took a chainsaw out and praised the fact that he was making a bunch of people unemployed.

If you want to see the livestream, it is out there and you too can see Musk getting mocked in the comments.

(featured image: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Author
Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
Assistant Editor
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her current obsession is Glen Powell's dog, Brisket. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.
