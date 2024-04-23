What Do You Mean Gojo Satoru CAN’T Do Black Flash?!

All translators make mistakes, but a controversial translation choice in Chapter 256 of Jujutsu Kaisen has fans up in arms. What do you mean the Gojo Satoru, “strongest sorcerer of the modern era,” couldn’t do Black Flash? Are we reading the same manga?

Needless to say, Jujutsu Kaisen fans were rallying against this notion. Even if Satoru doesn’t hold the highest Black Flash record in the manga, there have been multiple times we’ve seen him muster up Black Flash against enemies. The most recent record of Satoru using Black Flash was in his last fight against Sukuna. Nevertheless, official translations from Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 256 by Viz say that Satoru couldn’t use Black Flash because of his Six Eyes.

The raw scans, however, tell a different story. It should be roughly translated as, “Why can I use Black Flash at will? Maybe you think I can because of the Six Eyes.” Another Twitter user came forward with their translation below.

Gojo: "so why can't I use Black Flash on command….I dunno why anyone thought I could do that in the first place, but I guess it was because of the Six Eyes"

If you’ve already gone through the whole chapter, Satoru explained the concept of Black Flash and even elaborated on why theoretically he should be able to do it at will. So to clarify all confusion, Gojo Satoru can and has utilized Black Flash before.

How does Black Flash work?

Black Flash isn’t something sorcerers can do at will, although Yuji Itadori might challenge that concept soon. Until that happens, Satoru explained that Black Flash happens when a sorcerer’s fist is imbued with cursed energy, and that cursed energy crashes into an opponent. This isn’t limited to the fist, and Black Flash can occur from the user’s physical strikes. This should be easy for any sorcerer with overflowing cursed energy, but Satoru claims that Black Flash occurs by luck, even for him.

Nanami Kento, the one who once held the record for consecutive Black Flashes, agreed that Black Flash is based on luck. Kento further explains that once a user experiences Black Flash, it feels like being in a state of complete focus and enlightenment. I guess any sorcerer who learns how to elevate their craft would feel a little high, even if they’re not the Honored One.

