What in the Silver Springs is happening with the cast of ‘White Lotus’?

We are so back. That is if you love mysteries around television shows. Now, the cast of White Lotus season 3 is giving us a lot to talk about. Specifically Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins.

As PEOPLE point out, the internet is talking. Wood played Chelsea on the most reason season of the hit HBO series with Goggins playing her love interest, Rick. The couple was a dream age-gap romance and one of the only couples on White Lotus that people actually were rooting for. Unfortunately, their love story was a tragic one that ended with both Chelsea and Rick laying in a pond in their final moments.

But with the finale came posts from both Wood and Goggins that were waxing poetic about Chelsea and Rick. Yet neither tagged the other in their posts. “Rick + Chelsea. With the heaviest of hearts… To me, ours was a love story. It was only ever a love story, hindered by unresolved, childhood trauma. We all have them… but can we move past them. In the depths of our despair there is always beauty around us,” Goggins wrote.

“If we can sit with our pain, just sit with it… not react… not be defined by it…It’s there… the love the world is constantly giving in any given moment is there. Always waiting for us to see it… Trust me I know. Thank you Mike White for your imagination, your tender heart, for the privilege of giving us the opportunity to tell it. Thank you Aimee Lou for being my partner… a journey I will never forget,” he concluded.

Wood simple put “the perfect storm” in her caption of the two. But then the two both posted stories using the song “Silver Springs” by Fleetwood Mac and now I am locked in.

Time cast a spell on you…

Both Wood and Goggins have, in the press, talked a lot about how much they loved working together. Wood even shared that she was sad Goggins wasn’t able to be with the rest of the cast for the finale screening and press conference that happened. Wood told The Hollywood Reporter she was “sad” he missed it.

“I was sad that Walton wasn’t there because it was something that we did together but also it’s so f—— Rick and Chelsea,” she said. “Like, of course Walton had to watch it alone and of course I had to watch it in the group because there is so much Aimee in Chelsea and so much Walton in Rick.”

So we don’t know if anything happened between them. After all, social media is just social media. It doesn’t really prove anything. But it does feel weirdly fun to have everyone on the internet trying to understand the use of “Silver Springs” in both of their Instagram stories. It feels like we are so back with appointment television and I missed it!

As PEOPLE pointed out, Wood and Goggins’ reps have not yet commented on the rumors but if anything, it is just like Chelsea and Rick to keep us guessing.

(featured image: HBO)

