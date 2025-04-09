Fox News’ Jesse Watters has yet another weird take on women…

Jesse Watters is a loud voice in what is and is not “masculine.” Now, he is labeling just regular jobs as being for women. A job that, technically, Watters himself has…

Watters was on Fox’s The Five talking about how studies show that people who sit behind a desk all day are women. I don’t know what studies showed that but okay. He was, seemingly, making a joke but it was a bad one. Especially since Watters sits behind a desk and looks at a screen all day himself.

“When you sit behind a screen all day, it makes you a woman,” he said. “Studies have shown this,” he said, repeating himself when his fellow co-hosts all started to laugh at him. “Studies have shown this!” Watters went on to explain that working with other guys (like building robots) makes you a man. “If you’re out working … you are around other guys; you’re not around HR ladies and lawyers. That gives you estrogen,” he said.

Jeanine Pirro pointed out that Watters sits behind a screen all day and has a desk job as well. It all was met with laughter but even Pirro pushing back on it wasn’t enough. What do you mean now desk jobs make you a woman?

Watters: When you sit behind a screen all day, it makes you a woman. Studies have shown this.



Jeanine: You sit behind a screen. pic.twitter.com/jo7vew983y — Acyn (@Acyn) April 7, 2025

Jesse Watters has taken his time on Fox News and turned it into “masculinity hour.” More often than not, he starts talking about what he thinks it means to be a man and every single time, it ends up being nonsense like this. Sitting at a desk and doing a job is not tied to gender, Jesse.

I wouldn’t listen to Jesse Watters on what is and isn’t masculine

I don’t understand the MAGA and Right’s obsession with what is and isn’t masculine. To me, a woman, masculinity is tied to strength and kindness. Not whether or not your job includes sitting at a desk. Thinking of jobs as gendered things doesn’t make any sense because famously women were not allowed really work in the “workforce” until the 20th century. Meaning that all jobs were “manly.”

But I also think that Watters is trying to push some narrative about what a woman is meant to do without any real backing. A desk job doesn’t have a gender. Every can do it as long as you’re qualified. Just like a woman can do jobs that have been deemed “manly” by people like Watters if she’s qualified to do it.

That is part of the issue with Watters’ stance on gendering everything. Nothing has a real gender and turning things like jobs into a war between men and women is just plain weird. What next? Denim jeans are for women? Eating an egg is only for men? It all is just superficial and none of it really means anything, especially when Watters is claiming that desk jobs are for women while he, himself, is sitting at his desk job. Behind a screen to boot! So maybe jobs don’t really have genders, Jesse.

