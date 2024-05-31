Nothing has betrayed Jujutsu Kaisen fans more than Chapter 261. Killing Gojo Satoru wasn’t enough for author Gege Akutami, whose apparent agenda was to make fans throw up and wail inconsolably.

Even in death, Gojo Satoru couldn’t be afforded peace by the Jujutsu world. His body has returned, but it’s no longer Gojo Satoru. Instead, Yuta Okkotsu’s mind and soul have taken full control over his deceased teacher’s body. It’s sick and cruel, and many fans have voiced their disgust.

I threw my phone to the couch after reading what had become of Gojo, and if I hadn’t committed to writing this article, I probably would’ve skipped the chapter and dropped the manga entirely.

It was Yuji Itadori’s time to shine, and he was getting help from Todo. That moment was cut too short with the intrusion of Yuta, in the most shocking and horrific way possible. I don’t know what’s more upsetting—Yuji’s moment getting robbed or seeing Gojo’s corpse get desecrated.

Although it’s not easy to digest, Gojo gave Yuta consent to inherit his body should the worst happen. This was planned by Gojo and his students all along, and we were none the wiser. But how was the transplant procedure possible? Simply put, Shoko was in charge of transplanting Yuta’s brain into Gojo’s body. Yuta activated his reverse cursed technique so that he wouldn’t die during the procedure.

What Will Happen to Gojo and Yuta?

Some people are coping even harder for Gojo Satoru’s soul to return, but it feels impossible. For one, that means Yuta Okkotsu’s soul will have to die. Yuta no longer has a body of his own, since it was sliced in half by Sukuna. It would also be antithetical for Yuta’s growth as a sorcerer to die as soon as he got a huge power spike.

He may have taken the idea of becoming Gojo a little too seriously, but it’s undeniable that Gojo’s six eyes are an asset that not even Yuta can replicate. Story-wise, I don’t see the point of Yuta dying, especially if Gojo died protecting all he ever loved and cared for.

Can a soul swap happen between Yuta and Gojo Satoru? Possibly, but it may not serve the plot of Jujutsu Kaisen. Although we’ve all been infuriated at Chapter 261, nobody can deny the chaotic genius of Gege Akutami’s writing. Seeing Gojo be used like this is meant to feel gross, as if to bring home a consistent theme in the story. Sorcerers are nothing more than tools to eradicate cursed spirits. It doesn’t matter if these sorcerers are children or young people with hopes and dreams.

In the end, even Gojo Satoru, the Honored One, was just another tool at everyone else’s disposal. Rest in peace, Gojo Satoru. Jujutsu Kaisen did not deserve you.

