Please Let Yuta Okkotsu Live!

Chapter 251 of Jujutsu Kaisen had a lot of surprises, but that doesn’t mean Yuta’s injuries were missed by readers. His top half wasn’t cut clean like another powerful sorcerer, but we have good reasons to worry about him anyway.

It wasn’t long before Hiromi Higuruma suffered death from multiple cuts by Sukuna, and he was confirmed dead before Ui Ui took his body away. Yuta took the force of three cursed techniques from Sukuna. As strong as Yuta is, he didn’t have time to defend himself.

Yuta doesn’t have Infinity to shield him from these attacks. His hand gets torn apart, and if we look closer, the slash seems to have gone through his left shoulder as well. We don’t see what happens to Yuta after all this, because Angel and Maki stole the scene and launched their attack against Sukuna. But there was a lot of blood coming from Yuta, and Rika was also seen receiving the slashes.

Yuta Might Survive

His death is unconfirmed for now, which gives us hope that Yuta is still alive. Before we mourn Yuta’s death, it’s important to consider that he can use his reverse cursed technique. Unlike Higuruma, Yuta is a special-grade sorcerer with extensive training. Gojo Satoru thought that Yuta, his student, might surpass him one day.

This might be the chapter that sees Yuta surpass Satoru. Although he doesn’t have Satoru’s Six Eyes and Infinity, Yuta would prove to be more resilient if he’s able to survive Sukuna’s slashes by the next chapter. But this is all just wishful thinking for now since Yuta’s injuries are undeniably grave.

We’ll just have to pray to the almighty Gege Akutami, the manga’s author, to spare Yuta.

