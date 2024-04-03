Jujutsu Kaisen has put great emphasis on the importance of strength, both mental and physical. The insistence that Jujutsu Kaisen characters must be strong in order to survive persistent horrors has become the series’ most prominent theme, and a message deeply internalized by Satoru Gojo.

In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, the first cour gives a more intimate look at Gojo’s personal relationships through the lens of Gojo’s Past Arc. Most famously, Gojo’s Past Arc spends time detailing Gojo’s connection with Suguru Geto, and the fallout that would ultimately send them their separate ways.

The arc rewinds to 2006, where it recounts the young Jujutsu Sorcerer’s formative years at Tokyo Jujutsu High, and spends more time examining just how strong Gojo truly is. It’s then that he and Geto are deemed the most powerful Sorcerers, and they interpret the meaning of their power in character-defining ways. Geto asks Gojo one of the most important questions in Jujutsu Kaisen yet: “Are you the strongest because you’re Gojo Satoru? Or are you Gojo Satoru because you’re the strongest?”

While it’s a vague query, Geto’s confrontation is necessary as it demonstrates just how drastically differently the two personally define being “the strongest.” Geto ends up losing himself and following a path of darkness, perpetuating the idea that all non-Sorcerers should be eliminated entirely. The weight of expectation bearing down on him could tie to his corruption, which leads to his inevitable downfall. Geto prompting Gojo to think introspectively could also be his own envy bleeding through his words while watching Gojo excel at his craft. The bitter sting of self-interpreted betrayal could have brought about a scornful question that disguises itself as a philosophical jab.

Gojo’s careless cockiness and pride may give his personality a cool, nonchalant edge, though Geto has seemingly trivialized Gojo’s entire identity. He challenges the origins of Gojo’s strength, and how he’s chosen to take his enhanced abilities into consideration when re-evaluating a sense of self. Was Gojo able to earn the title of being “the strongest” through his own ambition, or was he given an advantage due to his background?

Geto could also be implying that Gojo only views himself as the strongest Sorcerer, placing all self-worth on the aspect of strength alone. It’s a backhanded take on a popular Gojo quote, “Got you. This is where you’re weak, right?” in the case that Geto’s own insecurity and weakness is projected through challenging his former friend’s mindset. It’s a bit ironic that Geto assumes his self-appointed moral high ground despite eventually dying by Gojo’s hand.

At the same time, “Are you the strongest because you’re Gojo Satoru? Or are you Gojo Satoru because you’re the strongest?” is something that Gojo absolutely needed to hear, regardless of the real intention behind such an ambiguous question. He’s become so comfortable with how unshakably strong he’s become, that it wouldn’t hurt to knock his self-inflated ego down a peg or two. Gojo’s boastfulness can intersect with arrogance, and Geto’s faux wisdom could have truly led to some personal introspection if Gojo took his words to heart. The Honored One is more than the Six Eyes and his Limitless Technique, yet only he can embrace his full potential instead of settling on the idea of being “the strongest.” His decision to refrain from succumbing to a fate similar to Geto’s is a testament of his own free will.

Throughout Jujutsu Kaisen, Gojo’s status as one of the most powerful Sorcerers has directly influenced his reputation and has affected how he’s perceived by others. Gojo’s nearly-unmatched ability has become synonymous with his entire being, and has no longer been able to stand alone as an aspect of his character. His unrivaled might has dominated the rest of his personality. Maybe there wasn’t malice buried in this clever bit of wordplay. Real strength isn’t about what one is capable of achieving with their powers, but what they’re able to achieve once they’re taken away. Perhaps Geto was simply attempting to prepare Gojo for how the rest of the world would view him, and his question wasn’t meant to be as harsh as some may felt it to be.

(featured image: MAPPA)

