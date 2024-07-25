Sukuna’s Plot Armor Is About to Fall in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Chapter 264

We’ve seen far too many deaths in Jujutsu Kaisen, but fans are now speculating that Yuji Itadori himself will be the next to die in Chapter 264 of the manga. Is the end coming closer for Yuji?

Recommended Videos

Yuji has grown significantly as a jujutsu sorcerer, but Sukuna has been difficult to deal with. Not even Gojo Satoru was able to kill him, and Yuji’s efforts to take Sukuna down have failed in the previous chapters. To make matters worse, Yuji wasn’t able to free Megumi from Sukuna’s control yet.

Yuji, Yuta, Todo, and Angel have been working hard to bring Sukuna down in Chapter 263. If things go as planned, Sukuna might get hit by Angel’s cursed technique. That’s ideal, but we’ve also seen Sukuna prevail for over a hundred chapters. What Yuji needs is luck and maybe a bit of his own plot armor to win against Sukuna.

It’s still too soon to think about the battle’s outcome. We’ll just have to read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264, which will be released on July 28, 2024, at Viz.

Yuji’s story is far from over

It doesn’t make sense for Yuji to die now. He hasn’t reached his full potential yet.

We still don’t know what Yuji’s domain expansion looks like. In addition to that, it seems like Yuji is the only one capable of reaching Megumi through black flash. In previous chapters, Yuji was already able to reach Megumi. Although he refused Yuji’s help, waking Megumi up is crucial to weakening Sukuna.

The end isn’t coming for Yuji yet. We didn’t come this far just to see him die before Sukuna does.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy