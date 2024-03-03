Why Is Sukuna Obsessed With Megumi in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’?

If you’ve noticed a lot of strange new fan art in the JJK community, you’re not alone. Jujutsu Kaisen fans have started making memes of Sukuna pining over Megumi. Shippers gonna ship, but fans who read the manga understand what Sukuna’s true intentions are. It’s not that Sukuna respects Megumi for his power, but that he covets said power for his own.

It’s only with Megumi that Sukuna can experience an extreme power spike and possibly get rid of the strongest sorcerer around.

***Expect SPOILERS from Chapter 212 and beyond from this point forward.***

The Ten Shadows Technique is inherited within the Zen’in Clan and is among the most powerful cursed techniques in the Jujutsu Kaisen series. Historically, a Ten Shadows Technique user was able to defeat a Limitless User with Six Eyes, as mentioned by Gojo Satoru himself in Chapter 117 of the manga.

Megumi doubted that he would ever surpass his mentor, but Sukuna must have known this and considered Megumi’s cursed technique as the perfect counter to Satoru’s abilities.

Many fans argue that without Mahoraga, the strongest of the Ten Shadows, Ryomen Sukuna would’ve had a harder time defeating Satoru. All of this is confirmed in the dreaded Chapter 236 of Jujutsu Kaisen, where Sukuna confesses that he used Mahoraga as a “model” to cut through Satoru’s Limitless.

Megumi’s Cursed Technique

But it goes beyond just killing Gojo Satoru. From the start, Sukuna had no other desire in the world but to become a stronger sorcerer. It doesn’t matter that he’s already powerful. Sukuna will go to depraved lengths to get stronger, and the first step is leaving Yuji Itadori.

Yuji was able to resist Sukuna’s control, and this prevented Sukuna from wreaking havoc and achieving his goal of experiencing the Culling Game. Sukuna had to find another host, and Megumi was not strong enough to resist Sukuna’s control. After his sister was abruptly killed, Megumi had been robbed of his will to fight and live. This series is not for the faint of heart!

