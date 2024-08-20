Alexandra Daddario in Mayfair Witches Season 2
AMC’s ‘Mayfair Witches’ season 2 is clearly going somewhere different from the books

Vanessa Esguerra
Published: Aug 20, 2024 05:15 pm

Love or hate the first season of Mayfair Witchesseason two is on its way. Eight episodes from the first season weren’t enough, and the story ended in a rush with Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) bringing Lasher (Jack Huston) into the flesh.

Rowan basically gave birth to a baby possessed by Lasher. It’s unclear how a physical form would make him more powerful, since we’ve seen Lasher easily commit murders in his spiritual form. Becoming a physical being seems limiting, or maybe there wasn’t enough exposition for this part. Either way, this is all the backdrop for the second season to unfold.

Season two of Mayfair Witches is coming to AMC sometime in 2025. There is still no specific release date for season two, but in the meantime, you might want to consider reading the Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy by Anne Rice instead.

Lives of the Mayfair Witches is brutal

Content warning for discussion of rape.

We’re not sure where the TV series’ story is going, but the plot’s definitely not following Anne Rice’s version of events, where Lasher isn’t just a creepy spiritual stalker turned human. In the second book of the series, titled Lasher, Lasher kidnaps Rowan and rapes her in order to have a child with her. He doesn’t stop with her, and he rapes other Mayfair women in an attempt to create more of his children. Several of these women die because of Lasher’s assaults. It’s incredibly disturbing, so read at your own discretion.

Whatever you’ve seen in the series isn’t half as terrifying as what Anne Rice has written in the books. It’s far more violent and brutal, but the story won’t feel rushed. Read at your own risk.

