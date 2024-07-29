AMC Is Conjuring Up a Magical New Season of ‘Mayfair Witches’ With SDCC 2024 Trailer!

On February 26, 2023, AMC viewers were left with their jaws on the floor after watching the first season finale of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches. The “fever dream” of a finale introduced plenty of new questions that demand answers, so when can we expect season 2 to drop?

Recommended Videos

About the series

Mayfair Witches is a supernatural thriller based on Anne Rice’s novel trilogy Lives of the Mayfair Witches. It’s the second television series to be created from Rice’s Immortal Universe; the AMC show Interview With the Vampire is the other property acquired by the network in May 2020. Mayfair Witches is written and executive produced by Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford. Mark Johnson, who won a Best Picture Academy Award for producing Rain Main in 1989, serves as executive producer and showrunner.

Who stars in Mayfair Witches?

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus) stars as Rowan Fielding, a neurosurgeon who discovers she’s descended from a powerful coven of witches and is haunted by a demonic spirit. Harry Hamlin appears as Cortland Mayfair, the current patriarch; Tongayi Chirisa is Ciprien Grieve, an empath assigned to guide Rowan; and Jack Huston is Lasher, a shape-shifter bound to the Mayfair witches throughout the millennia. Other recurring characters include Beth Grant as Carlotta Mayfair; Erica Gimpel as Elena Fielding; and Annabeth Gish as Deirdre Mayfair.

How did season 1 end?

The first season of Mayfair Witches premiered on January 8, 2023 and included eight episodes. The action follows the first novel in the trilogy as Rowan learns about her family’s dark history and begins to see her place in it. In the finale, Rowan gives birth to her baby, learns that Cortland Mayfair (Hamlin) is her birth father, and gives in to her demon lover, Lasher (Huston).

According to the official AMC synopsis, here’s what we can expect from season 2 of Mayfair Witches: “Season 2 of Mayfair Witches continues the journey of Rowan Mayfair (Daddario) after she has unwittingly given birth to the demon Lasher (Jack Huston). She is determined to understand what he has become—human or monster?—and to use him to fulfill her purpose as a healer, but when tragedy strikes, she must put aside her own desires and fight to protect her family.”

The second season will land on AMC in 2025.

The season 2 trailer has arrived

AMC released their first official trailer for season 2 of Mayfair Witches at San Diego Comic-Con on July 27, 2024.

From the trailer, we can glean that Rowan will continue to explore her newfound powers. We can also expect a character or two from Interview With the Vampire to make crossover appearances. Felix (Gabriel Freilich), the vampire who serves Lestat in the season 2 finale of Interview With the Vampire, appears briefly in the trailer.

What else is new for season 2?

Other new additions to the cast include Alyssa Jirrels, who will play Rowan’s cousin, Moira Mayfair. Ted Levine will assume a recurring role as Julien Mayfair, Cortland and Carlotta’s father. Ben Feldman joins the cast as Rowan’s ex-boyfriend; and Thora Birch guest stars as tarot-reader Gifford Mayfair.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, writer Esta Spalding told fans to expect more of a power struggle between Rowan, Ciprien, and Lasher. “This is the moment where we should pick up the very heavy Lasher [the second book in Anne Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches series] and say this is the teaser. We’ve gone to the second book and again, we have only so many episodes, [so] we’re gonna mine it for the wonders, riches, and strangeness that is there.”

Finally, when and where can we watch?

Season 2 of Mayfair Witches will air on AMC in 2025, although an exact date has not yet been revealed. We will bring you more details as they become available.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy