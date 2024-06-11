AMC Sinks Its Teeth Into Another Anne Rice Series

Interview With the Vampire is one of the best shows on TV right now, and while it might not be blowing up your social media timeline, it’s heartening to see that AMC recognizes the value of its Anne Rice universe—which is expanding yet again.

According to Variety, AMC has officially greenlit a series based on the Talamasca, a fictional organization that tracks vampires, witches, and various supernatural forces. Introduced in Rice’s 1988 novel The Queen of the Damned, the Talamasca is a highly secretive society that dates back to 758 and has appeared in both The Vampire Chronicles and the Lives of the Mayfair Witches series.

AMC first announced development of The Talamasca (the current working title) back in 2023. John Lee Hancock (The Little Things) and Mark Lafferty (Halt and Catch Fire) are co-showrunners on the series, which is expected to premiere in 2025.

I haven’t given Mayfair Witches a spin yet, but Interview With the Vampire has continued serving in season 2—an arguably more compelling installment than the first that sees Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Armand (Assad Zaman) recalling their history in Paris with the Théâtre Des Vampires during an extensive and increasingly troubling interview with veteran journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). As the series digs deeper into the past and edges closer to Claudia’s curtain call, frightening new layers to Louis and Armand’s story are revealed.

The Talamasca have appeared in both Mayfair Witches and Interview With the Vampire season 2. In episode 3, “No Pain,” Daniel encounters a mysterious fellow named Raglan James (Justin Kirk, hubba-hubba) at a diner. Raglan tells Daniel that he knows who the journalist is interviewing and what he’s up to before dropping a handful of files on Daniel’s laptop. Over on Mayfair Witches, the Talamasca have appeared via Ciprien Grieves, played by Tongayi Chirisa.

AMC hasn’t revealed its ultimate plan for Interview With the Vampire, which is based on the Rice novel of the same name and must end sooner rather than later. Of course, that just opens the door for more adaptations of Rice’s novels, some of which continue the story of Louis and Lestat. It seems that’s the plan, as AMC continues expanding the Rice universe with The Talamasca and Mayfair Witches season 2.

