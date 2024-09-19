You don’t need to cast a spell to understand where ‘Agatha All Along’ takes place in the timeline

Is the Witches Road a trial of the old Salem or new Wiccan variety? Here’s what you need to know about when Agatha All Along takes place.

As we learn in the first episode, Agatha All Along takes place three years after the WandaVision finale. Therefore, it’s very much a sequel to the Disney+ series, not a prequel. In fact, you might notice that many of the Westview residents we meet in WandaVision show up in the first episode. Debra Jo Rupp’s Mrs. Hart, a.k.a. Sharon Davis, even comes along for the journey down the Witches Road.

Instead of killing Agatha Harkness at the end of WandaVision, Wanda puts her adversary under a spell. She keeps the television-y plot alive in Agatha’s head, sentencing her to live out her days as a stereotypical nosy neighbor. Three years later, Agatha is still under the spell.

Herb says that he and the other neighbors have been helping to take care of her. Then the spell morphs a bit. For the past three days, according to Herb, she’s been on a “true crime kick” and imagined herself as the depressed heroine of a show like Mare of Easttown, True Detective, or Sharp Objects. Herb doesn’t say whether or not these variations on a theme are unusual. Once the spell breaks, it ultimately doesn’t matter.

Does this mean we won’t get Agatha Harkness’ backstory?

I wouldn’t say that! “Teen” mentions Agatha’s Salem era (very Swiftie of him). Then, a particularly nasty group called the Salem Seven comes to town. Aubrey Plaza’s character Rio says that they want Agatha dead and by the end of the second episode, they’re literally beating down her door.

I expect more flashbacks like the one in WandaVision that explain how Agatha got to be where she is now. We gotta learn about her sordid history with Rio somehow, right? RIGHT??

What about the rest of the MCU timeline?

There are many references to Wanda’s alleged death in the first episode of Agatha All Along. That means that the show also takes place after Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Makes sense. We already knew that the Sam Raimi movie took place a year after WandaVision. Agatha All Along is two years later, therefore after She-Hulk: Attorney At Law and Werewolf by Night, for example, as well. The official timeline would place it in 2026.

