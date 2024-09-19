So does ‘Agatha All Along’ confirm the MCU’s most devastating death?

Agatha All Along is finally here, and did Marvel’s latest show really confirm a major character death right out the gate? The first episode premiered on Disney+ and we already have questions (and theories) about what Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) is implying in her police procedural illusion.

Recommended Videos

During the episode, Agatha is essentially starring in her own version of Mare of Easttown, much like Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) did with her sitcoms in WandaVision, and the case that kicks the episode off is all about a “Jane Doe” they find in the woods. “Agnes” is a tough cop who wants to know what happened to her Jane Doe, and …well, it seems like they are hinting at Wanda.

The deeper into the case we get, the more obvious it becomes that the Jane Doe in question is actually Wanda Maximoff. She was crushed by something heavy, and she has the dark nails and dirt on her fingers like in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But “Agnes” doesn’t remember Wanda. She doesn’t know the other witch.

When Teen (Joe Locke) breaks into her home, Agnes is confronted with a reality where she is imagining the Jane Doe. She shows him pictures, but they’re just flowers in people’s lawns instead of the dead body. It isn’t until she goes to the morgue herself that she sees “Wanda.” She remembers the scarlet hair and green eyes, and when she looks at the body tag, it says “W. Maximoff” on it. But the tag is actually a library slip.

Earlier, we learn that Agnes is trying to find a book, and if you put the first letter of each word in the title together, it spells “Darkhold,” and when Rio (Aubrey Plaza) shows up to talk to Agnes, she helps her remember who she really is: Agatha Harkness.

So, Wanda is dead then?

At first, the episode feels like one of WandaVision‘s tricks, so you might not think that Wanda is actually dead. But there are little hints throughout it that remind us of what actually happened to Wanda Maximoff when she used the Darkhold.

Wanda’s death in Multiverse of Madness, crushed under rubble with the Darkhold in her possession, matches what happened with this Jane Doe. Most of the other confirmations that it’s Wanda are down to how she looks, but the “crushed” part really drives home the fact that this isn’t the Westview Wanda. She’s not a figment of Agnes’ imagination. This is the Wanda who left with the Darkhold to try to get her sons back.

Given the episode, it seems as if they are alluding to the fact that Wanda is actually dead. Rio says the witch is gone, but Agatha is still under her spell. While Rio might know for sure that Wanda is dead, I don’t think that is the case.

I think she can still come back

(Disney+)

Agnes says something as she is walking to the body. When she asks if the Jane Doe is really dead, her partner tells her yes, but then she makes a joke about how you never really know if someone is actually dead. Her face tells me to keep the hope alive.

Even though Rio is a bit more aware of what is happening in this episode, I don’t think that Wanda is dead—at least not every universe’s Wanda. But I don’t think Earth-616’s Wanda is dead, either. Unless I see a real dead body (and not this Jane Doe version of it), I won’t believe that Wanda Maximoff is actually dead.

For now, we have Agatha thinking the Scarlet Witch is gone, and that’s good enough for me—until my Wanda girl is back, obviously.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy