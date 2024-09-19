Previously on: A refresher on where we left off with Agatha in ‘WandaVision’

The witch is back! Agatha All Along serves as a sequel to the hit show WandaVision and follows the story of its breakout character Agatha Harkness. She’s played by Kathryn Hahn, and Hahn is clearly having a MAGNIFICENT time with her.

Agatha All Along begins when Agatha is freed from the town of Westview. But how did she get there in the first place? It’s all the fault of Wanda Maximoff, a.k.a. the Scarlet Witch. Let’s run down what happened!

First, Wanda came to Westview, where her true love Vision had purchased a plot of land for them before he died. She was so overcome by grief that she collapsed and accidentally transformed the town into her own private sitcom world. She did this via chaos magic, and that attracted Agatha.

Agatha was a powerful witch who owned the Darkhold, a book of dark magic, but the Scarlet Witch surpassed her. Agatha wanted to find out more, so she entered Westview and remained there as the only person unaffected by the magic running through it. She disguised herself as “Agnes”, a neighbor, so she could observe Wanda better.

Because Wanda had created Westview to be the setting of a sitcom, Agatha went through many sitcom tropes (even talking-head interviews direct to camera!) before she finally revealed herself. She kidnapped Wanda’s children, Billy and Tommy, and demanded to know how Wanda put Westview under a hex.

Agatha forced herself into Wanda’s memories and saw them with her, and Agatha came to realize that Wanda was the all-powerful Scarlet Witch. The two fought, and Agatha asked Wanda to give her her power, saying she could keep Vision and her children forever if she’d just do that. But Wanda wasn’t willing. She distracted Agatha, and then cast protection spells on the walls of her hex around Westview, draining the other witch of her powers.

Agatha was defeated, and Wanda had a choice about what to do with her next. Here, she displayed a flicker of the ruthless person she’d become after reading the Darkhold (that’s what takes us into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Wanda’s villain era). Wanda decided to play judge, jury, and executioner, and trap Agatha inside her own head as Agnes, the sitcom neighbor. From that moment on, she would be Agnes instead of Agatha.

Or so Wanda thought! That’s where Agatha All Along kicks off, with Agnes in her very own unreal TV show—a detective one this time, not a sitcom. Then she’s freed, and now the gloves are off. To find out what happens next, we’ll just have to keep watching Agatha All Along!

