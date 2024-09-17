‘Agatha All Along’ first reactions prove Marvel needs more of its most inventive storyline

Agatha All Along is premiering this week to ring in the spooky season on Disney+. With the Los Angeles premiere happening last night, fans saw first reactions to the show and it is a promising bit of news.

Continuing Agatha Harkness’ (Kathryn Hahn) storyline from WandaVision, the series brings us a whole new crop of witches to explore with Agatha. The premiere last night had everything for fans, including a little Parks and Recreation reunion for me! But we also got our first reactions for the show.

I myself have seen the first 4 episodes, and I am so happy to say that I loved every second of it. In my own reaction for the show, I talked about how it is a perfect continuation of the Westview storyline. “Must be the season of the witch, baby! #AgathaAllAlong is the perfect continuation of Westview and everything my witchy soul needed. A perfect blend of Marvel lore for the witchy season and I cannot wait to see the rest of the series!”

Sophia Soto from The Nerds of Color raved about Hahn and Joe Locke, who plays a character who (so far) goes by Teen: “If there was ever a character that deserved her own spin-off series, it’s Agatha Harkness. Kathryn Hahn is better than ever, thriving as she takes center stage.”

Host of Geekcentric, Justin Lawrence, called the series “bewitching” and praised the musical elements of the show: “The musical elements don’t just enhance—they ENCHANT.” He went on to say that Agatha All Along is the magic the MCU “needs.”

Daniel Baptista from The Movie Podcast called the series “the PERFECT show for the spooky season and filled with BIG WITCH ENERGY.”

Jamie Jirak (who is admittedly as big of a Scarlet Witch fan as myself) loved the series, writing that it was “Spooky good fun!” and everything she wanted it to be.

Brandon Davis found the series spookier than expected: “Kathryn Hahn & Aubrey Plaza are fantastic, especially together. I fear the middle may be redundant but I hope it stays so engaging & fun.”

Collider’s Ryan Cortero said the series was a “strong sequel to WandaVision” and called it the “scariest” MCU project yet.

ComicBook.com’s Jenna Anderson called it a delight. Praising the show’s “kooky” episodes, she called the show surprising on a comics level. “Dynamite performances across the board.”

Aaron Perine also praised the performances on the show, saying “the entire coven shines” in the series.

Others thought it was fine

While this show is very much up my alley, it isn’t that way for everyone. Screen Rant’s Rob Keyes had a more mid-level reaction to the series. “Watched the first 4 episodes of #AgathaAllAlong. It’s okay. After a fun start, it slows. It doesn’t take itself or its characters seriously and neither should audiences. Joe Locke’s mystery character is the only likeable one but has to play the Marvel mystery marketing gimmick instead of being developed. Too ABC vs. premium streaming content.”

Tessa Smith from Mama’s Geeky also had a more mid-level reaction to the series, talking about her love of WandaVision overshadowing her enjoyment of the first four episodes. But she noted that she was invested after episode 4.

Even the “okay” reviews are still good

One thing that makes me so incredibly happy is that there aren’t really any bad reactions of the series. Maybe that’s the brilliance of Jac Schaeffer and her ability to weave the comic book lore of Agatha into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or maybe it is just the season of the witch. Whatever the reason, there is something special about the Westview era on Disney+.

The show is coming out at a perfect time. Spooky season is upon us, we’re heading to the Witches’ Road, and one thing from these reactions is clear: Agatha is a perfect character to get her own show. We can’t wait to see what the whole series has in store for us!

