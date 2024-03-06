Where Does Toji Stand in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’s Lineup of Tall Kings?

Even though Toji Fushiguro has only been in a few episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen, many viewers think Toji is taller than Gojo Satoru. Who can blame anybody for assuming that when Toji is drawn to be bulkier than Gojo, as seen in the Hidden Inventory episodes?

But surprisingly, Toji’s a tad smaller than the NBA-sized Gojo Satoru in height. He’s not the tallest character in Jujutsu Kaisen, but he’s just merely an inch shorter than Satoru. Toji is also taller than Megumi Fushiguro, his son, by four inches.

In the official Jujutsu Kaisen Official Fanbook, Toji Fushiguro is 188cm (6’2”) tall. There are several other characters in the series who are taller than Toji, but he’s realistically taller than most people. If he hadn’t worked as an assassin in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe, Toji would’ve easily found work as a runway or fitness model.

Would it have been so hard for Toji to be a baseball player when he’s so strong and tall? No batter would stand a chance against any of his pitches, and all their bats would be broken. Japanese baseball would forever be feared by the world, and Toji would’ve had a happily ever after. But I’ll leave this idea here and let the fanfic writers do their thing.

If Satoru and Toji aren’t the tallest characters in the series, then who is? Technically, it’s Panda who stands at 200cm (6”7′). It would be miserable for short people to be magically transported into the Jujutsu Kaisen universe. As a short girl, I can dreadfully imagine having to talk to almost everybody with my head fully tilted up. The cursed spirits aren’t going to kill me in this series, but my stiff neck will.

(featured image: MAPPA)

