Breaking Down ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’s Heavenly Pact

I was not ready for the roller coaster of emotions and absurdities that is Jujutsu Kaisen. The series is a pandora’s box of supernatural baddies and high school drama—think Harry Potter meets The Exorcist in an anime package. Yuji Itadori, our slightly clueless but likable protagonist, is at the plot’s core. The kid’s got a heart of gold and an indelible strength. I mean, he did swallow a thousand-year-old demon’s cursed finger, so there’s that. He’s also one of the few people who can tell the difference between Jennifer Lawrence’s acting in different movies, undoubtedly a must-have skill in the world of cursed spirits and jujutsu sorcerers.

Then there’s Yuji’s coach, Gojo Satoru, with eyes that would make Medusa blush. Underneath that blindfold is a literal universe. The guy can warp space, for crying out loud. If that’s not flexing, I don’t know what is. Every episode is like a wild swing of the pendulum between absolute hilarity and gut-wrenching intensity. You can never tell whether you’ll end up laughing, crying, or a combination of both. Adding to the show’s attraction and unpredictability is the “Heavenly Restriction,” a weird agreement that exists in this world where cursed spirits and sorcerers collide. So, what exactly is this pact?

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Heavenly Rules

Heavenly Restrictions are curses imposed upon unsuspecting sorcerers from the moment they enter the realm of Jujutsu Kaisen. They provide a tempting bargain, allowing the possessor to experiment with their cursed energy at the risk of messing with their physical strength. Imagine a sorcerer with a measly amount of cursed energy strutting around with the power of a thousand weightlifters. On the other hand, picture a sorcerer with an abundance of cursed energy, barely able to lift a feather without collapsing into a feeble pile. The fantastic trio of Kokichi Muta, Maki Zenin, and Toji Fushiguro exemplifies the various effects of Heavenly Restrictions.

We have Kokichi Muta, the one with cursed energy that can make your hair stand on end, yet he suffers from physical infirmities. On the other hand, we have Maki Zenin and Toji Fushiguro, who appear to have hit the genetic jackpot with their remarkable physical abilities, even though their cursed energy levels may be playing a game of hide and seek. Heavenly Pacts provide both rewards and risks to the sorcerers who make them, like a high-stakes game of magical roulette. Sorcerers who dare to engage in such enchanting contracts must tread carefully. Furthermore, the precise nature of the power boost provided by the Heavenly Restriction is unknown.

Maki Zenin undergoes a tremendous metamorphosis after completing her Heavenly Restriction. Her constraint initially increased her physical powers while decreasing her cursed energy reserves. In a twist of divine irony, Maki’s Heavenly Restriction awakened in all its glory following the tragic loss of her twin sister, Mai, endowing her with a power that could give Toji Fushiguro a run for his money. And as for Toji Fushiguro, the living embodiment of the Heavenly Restriction, he defies all expectations with his mind-boggling athletic skills, proving that cursed energy isn’t the only way to greatness.

(featured image: MAPPA)

