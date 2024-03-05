In Another Life, Gojo Satoru Would Be Drafted into the NBA

Jujutsu Kaisen has a lot of tall characters. In the unfortunate (and unlikely) event that I’m isekai’d into the series, a short girl like me would think that I teleported into Attack on Titan by accident.

Recommended Videos

But I’m not the only one too short for these anime characters. All the special-grade sorcerers, including Yuki Tsukumo, can make it into the NBA and WNBA drafts just based on height alone. You’ve seen enough Tiktok reels of people using tape measures to see how much they’d shrink beside the Jujutsu Kaisen characters, and most don’t stand a chance against Gojo Satoru.

If you plan to jump into the trend, Gojo Satoru is 190cm (6’3″). He’s no Godzilla, for sure, but tall enough to hit his head in public transport or on signage hung too low. He already has the title of ‘the strongest sorcerer of the modern era.’ It’s not fair that he’s among the tallest sorcerers out there, too.

Jujutsu Kaisen characters height: pic.twitter.com/k1c0ryIbKx — Jujutsu Kaisen (@JujutsuTwts) February 25, 2024

Gojo Satoru is tall, but he’s not special for his height. Geto Suguru and Aoi Todo also share the same height as Satoru. Masamichi Yaga, the principal of Tokyo Jujutsu High, is the tallest human character in Jujutsu Kaisen at 191.8cm (6’3 1/2″). The tallest character in the series is none other than his own creation, Panda. The cursed corpse is 200cm (6’7″), which makes him just about as tall as the average NBA player.

In another world, Gojo Satoru would be shooting 3-pointers. Geto Suguru would’ve become a Vogue model with his height, and Toji Fushiguro could’ve been an Olympic athlete. Too bad they were all written into Jujutsu Kaisen instead of a sports anime.

(featured image: MAPPA)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]