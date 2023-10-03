How Many Episodes Are There in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Season 2? Answered

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has 23 episodes. The Hidden Inventory arc as well as The Premature Death arc have been released. The Shibuya Incident arc has begun, and all hell is about to break loose. Season 2 started with Episode 25, Hidden Inventory, and will conclude with the release of Episode 47—which will air on December 28, 2023.

If anybody’s concerned with screen time, each episode only takes 23 minutes to complete. They’re intense episodes full of ups and … mostly downs. It’s still advisable to proceed with caution before watching these emotionally-charged episodes. Anime-only fans are already suffering from recent events, and it’s only going to go further downhill from there.

The events of the Shibuya Incident were experienced by many manga readers during early 2020. Volume 11 of the manga was released on July 24, 2020, featuring the Shibuya Incident-Gate Open episode of the anime. This was the beginning of the end for fans with some favorite characters, and a lot of villains, in this arc proving that they deserve to be on Interpol’s Most Wanted List. Anybody rooting for the heroes of the story will feel a direct sucker punch in the gut for the horrifying events and the absurd death toll in this arc.

Episode-11 "SÉANCE" Preview

Séance is an attempt to communicate with the dead's spirits

Terrors aside, Season 2 also introduces Toji and other notable characters from the manga. There are tons of great fight scenes, and this season was awaited by fans for the iconic fight between Fushiguro Toji and Gojo Satoru. Toji, despite possessing no cursed energy, was able to match and hold his ground against Satoru in Episode 3 of the anime. Toji, an exile from the Zen’in Clan, is built differently. His brute strength alone strikes fear among sorcerers. People also noted that Toji shares the same voice actor as Dio from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure in the Japanese dub, and many hoped to hear the iconic barrage of “useless” out of Toji’s mouth during the fight.

There’s a guide available for anybody who wants to know where to stream and where to start with Jujutsu Kaisen. There is also an available Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 release schedule for all the episodes.

