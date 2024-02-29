How Old Is Toji In Jujutsu Kaisen? Let’s Try To Break Down That Mystery Together

(MAPPA)

You really never know with anime characters. High-schoolers can look like adults. 35-year-olds can look like children. 150 year old gunslingers remain perpetually in their mid-20s. So how old is Toni Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen? Your guess is as good as mine.

Recommended Videos

Or maybe it isn’t. Because I have done some extensive research into the thorny question of Toji’s age. While I can’t be certain of the number, I can make what those nerds in lab coats call an “educated guess.”

First off, who is Toji Fushiguro anyway?

Toji Fushiguro is a former member of the Zenin Clan, one of the most powerful jujutsu sorcerer clans in Japan. Despite his sorcery prowess, Toji is a non-curse user. That’s right, he lost the magical woo-woo genetic lottery and has no innate talent for using curses. Despite his lack of supernatural ability, the man still has talents. One of his most developed talents is killing sorcerers. Yikes.

After parting ways with the Zenin clan, Toji Fushiguro began making a living as an assassin for hire. Resentful of his lack of innate cursed energy abilities, he waged a war of vengeance against the jujutsu sorcerer world, eventually leading him to face off against one of the most powerful sorcerers of all time: Satoru Gojo.

So how old is he?

We don’t know. His birthday is officially listed as December 31st, but his birth year is not included. So we gotta come up with some theories. We know that in the second episode of Jujutsu Kaisen’s second season, a six-year-old Satoru Gojo met Toji Fushiguro, who appeared to be a young adult at the time. He looked to be about 20 years old, give or take a few years.

Satoru Gojo and Toji Fushiguro famously fought ten years after their first meeting. Given this information, we can guess that Toji was about 30 years old at the time. However, this might even be too young of an estimate, considering Toji fathered a child. Spoiler alert: it’s Megumi.

Megumi is 15 years old at the start of Jujutsu Kaisen, and if Toji had Megumi in his late 20s or even early 30s, it’s possible that Toji could have been in his mid to late 30’s at the time he met his end. So how does he look so young? Something about those Zenin genes, I suppose. He didn’t inherit cursed energy abilities, but he did inherit wrinkle-proof skin. Worth it.

(Featured Image: MAPPA)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]