Is Colin Mature Enough to Handle the Pressures of Love and Marriage in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3?

At the center of Bridgerton season 3’s love story is Colin, the third youngest son of the extensive Bridgerton family. After fawning over Marina Thompson for two full seasons, Colin has finally come to his senses—perhaps he has matured a little. But how old is he exactly?

Of all the older brothers, Colin (Luke Newton) is perhaps the most romantic from the get-go. He’s so desperate for love that he naively puts himself in a rather scandalous situation with Miss Thompson—one that Lady Whistledown, aka Penelope Featherington, had to help him out of. Unlike Anthony, who initially views marriage as a duty that must be done, and Benedict, who, well, we don’t know what Benedict thinks of marriage as he seems happy sleeping around, Colin values true love from the beginning.

Having been deceived by Marina and left heartbroken, Colin then sets off on his travels. Ah yes, traveling. When you have problems, the perfect solution is to just run away from them.

In Bridgerton season 2, though, we discover that despite his educational time abroad, he still could not quite get over what happened with Marina. It seemed he still had some growing up to do. I know! How about some more traveling? In Bridgerton season 3, Colin returns from his travels once more, although this educational experience appears to have been wildly different from his previous jaunt.

Colin has returned as a flirt and, as the ton might say, a bit of a rogue. His cringe antics, such as pouting, winking, and wearing his shirt unbuttoned, set the ladies of the ton all a flutter. But we know that, deep down, Colin still wants love. Real love. But is he mature enough to know it when he sees it?

How old is Colin?

In season 1, we meet Colin at age 22. After falling for Marina and having his heart broken, he runs off to Greece. Listen, at 22, I was still getting over my first heartbreak thinking my world had fallen apart, and I moved to Japan—so I sympathize somewhat.

In season 3, then, Colin is 24 years old. He’s a little more worldly, and not really looking for love anymore until he notices that his friend Penelope has had a rather noticeable glow-up. Her hair is sleeker, her clothes less neon, and after he kisses her for the first time, he finally sees her as a potential love interest. It’s basically the plot of She’s All That, stairway reveal and all. Though Bridgerton season 3, part 1 ended on a joyous (and sensuous) note, there’s still plenty of drama in store in Bridgerton season 3, part 2.

There is still much for the two to discuss before they can truly know and love the other for all that they are. Let’s hope the pair are mature enough to navigate their upcoming challenges.

All episodes of Bridgerton season 3 are available now, only on Netflix.

