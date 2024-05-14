Exactly How Old Are the ‘Bridgerton’ Siblings Supposed To Be?

The Bridgerton family is a large one thanks to Viscount and Lady Bridgerton having been very busy during their time together—they were a true love match, after all. With four sons and four daughters, it’s a surprise anyone could keep up with them.

The main family of the Bridgerton series is, of course, the Bridgerton family, who would have guessed? Based on the novels by Julia Quinn, the Netflix series follows each sibling as they go about finding love, and with two down, we still have six to go. Season 1 focused on Daphne Bridgerton and her marriage to Duke Simon Bassett, while season 2 focused on the head of the Bridgerton family, Viscount Anthony Bridgerton, as he set out to find his “perfect” bride but discovered real love with Kate Sharma.

The other siblings were by no means sidelined, with the older siblings in particular playing key roles in the series, shining a light on their personalities and ideals. Already, Benedict, Colin, and Elouise have been fairly well established as characters and, in the upcoming season, we will see more from younger sister Francesca as she joins the marriage mart alongside her older sisters. But how old are all the Bridgerton children? What are the age gaps at play? Let’s take a look.

Anthony Bridgerton

In season 1, Anthony is 30 years old, the prime age to be looking for a wife. Instead, he’s messing around (physically and emotionally) with opera singer Siena Rosso. In the second season, at age 31, Anthony decides to do what’s best for his family and find a respectable bride, but only perfection will do, and he has a long list of requirements. Despite believing Edwina Sharma to have all those qualities, he ends up falling in love with her older sister Kate (who is 26 years old), and the two eventually realize that they can be true to their families as well as to their hearts. Actor Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony, was 32 years old when season 1 was released in 2020.

Benedict Bridgerton

The second oldest is Benedict, the carefree artist looking to find meaning in his life. Given he doesn’t shoulder the same weight of responsibility as his older brother, Benedict is allowed to indulge himself—and indulge he does. If the series had followed the books, Benedict would have gotten his love story in the third season, but they are pushing his back to focus on Colin and Penelope first. In season 1, Benedict was three years younger than his older brother at 27 years old; in season 3 he will have turned 29. Benedict is portrayed by Luke Thompson who is the same age (minus a few months) as Bailey, his “older” brother.

Colin Bridgerton

Next up is Colin—ahhh young, naive, romantic Colin. There is a more significant gap between Colin and Benedict, with Colin aged 22 in season 1, making it very unusual for him to be courting Marina Thompson before his brothers are married. Their “love” was never meant to be though, which is a good thing because we get to see Colin find his true love in the upcoming season with Penelope Featherington. Colin will be 24 in season 3. Luke Newton, the actor who plays Colin, was born in 1993, making him 27 when season 1 was released.

Daphne Bridgerton

The diamond of the first season, Daphne entered the marriage mart at 21 years old. Historically, debutantes during the Regency period would be aged between 16 and 18. However, that would make a lot of what happened in season 1 feel pretty icky, to say the least, so they aged the siblings up slightly. Daphne is one year younger than Colin, though seemingly a lot more emotionally mature than her older brother (all of her older brothers, honestly). Actress Phoebe Dynevor was 25 when season 1 was released.

Elouise Bridgerton

The most intellectually keen of the siblings is the strong-willed Elouise. She has had major storylines of her own outside of the main drama and is one of the most loved of all the Bridgerton family given that she cares about something beyond simply getting married. Elouise is 17 in season 1, making her four years younger than Daphne. Elouise makes her own, terrified, entrance in season 2, when she’s 18 years old. Despite being one of the “younger” siblings, Eloise is played by Claudia Jessie, who was actually 31 when season 1 was released, only one year younger than her “older brother” Bailey.

Francesca Bridgerton

One of the more sidelined characters has been the second youngest daughter, Francesca, who will be taking on a much larger role in season 3 as she joins her older sister in the marriage mart, debuting before the Queen. She is only a year younger than Elouise, making her 16 in season 1, 17 in season 2, and 18 in the upcoming season. The character was originally played by Ruby Stokes in the first two seasons, with Stokes being 20 years old when season 1 was released. Hannah Dodd will take over the role moving forward, and Dodd will turn 29 a day after the first episode of season 3 drops, given her birthday is May 17, 1995.

Hyacinth and George Bridgerton

The youngest two siblings have had much smaller roles than their older brothers and sisters so far. George is the youngest brother and is 12 in the first season and 13 in the second. He is played by Will Tilston, who was 13 years old when the first season aired. Hyacinth is the baby of the family: born after her father’s tragic passing, she was named after his and her mother’s favorite flower. Hyacinth is 10 years old in season 1 and 11 in the second season. She is played by Florence Hunt, who was also 13 years old when the first season aired.

With so many kids it’s hard to keep track of them all, so we hope this helps!

