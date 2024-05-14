Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 3
Who Is Colin In Bridgerton Season 3? Explained

Julia Glassman
Published: May 13, 2024

Bridgerton season 3 is almost upon us! If you’ve seen the trailer and you need a quick refresher on who Colin Bridgerton is, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s a quick and dirty guide!

Note: this article contains spoilers for Bridgerton seasons 1 and 2. It does not get into the original book series by Julia Quinn.

A brief history of Colin Bridgerton

Colin Bridgerton is one of the Bridgerton brothers, played by Luke Newton. We first meet him in Bridgerton season 1.

In season 1, Colin almost gets sucked into a disastrous marriage. Marina Thompson (Ruby Barker), a relative of the Featherington family, comes to the ton with a painful secret: she’s pregnant with the child of a soldier she fell in love with. However, her sweetheart isn’t answering any of her letters, so she gives up on trying to reconnect with him and decides to find herself a husband. She sets her sights on Colin.

Luckily, that marriage is scuttled and Marina finds another man willing to marry her, but it leaves Colin shaken. He decides to go traveling, and heads off to Greece.

However, he’s oblivious to a glaring fact that’s been staring him in the face all season: his close friend Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) is in love with him. In a moment that’s devastating for Penelope, Colin tells his friends that he would never, ever marry her. He only sees her as a friend, and he can’t seem to figure out that she feels any differently.

Colin and Penelope in Bridgerton season 3

Now, about that season 3 trailer.

Bridgerton season 3 will focus on Penelope’s love story. In the trailer, Penelope gets herself a new look and decides that this is the season she’ll get herself a husband. While she starts courting another gentleman, though, Colin finally seems to notice her.

Will Colin get his head screwed on straight and finally see Penelope for the catch she is? Gentle reader, season 3 (hopefully) holds the answer.

Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman (she/her) holds an MFA from the Iowa Writers' Workshop, and has been covering feminism and media since 2007. As a staff writer for The Mary Sue, Julia covers Marvel movies, folk horror, sci fi and fantasy, film and TV, comics, and all things witchy. Under the pen name Asa West, she's the author of the popular zine 'Five Principles of Green Witchcraft' (Gods & Radicals Press). You can check out more of her writing at <a href="https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/">https://juliaglassman.carrd.co/.</a>