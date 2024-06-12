Eloise and Colin having a conversation
For ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3, Midnights Will Be My Afternoons

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
Published: Jun 12, 2024 02:14 pm

We’re dying to see what’s next for Polin in Bridgerton season 3. While we’d all be happy to have our happily ever after when Penelope and Colin got together, there are still so many secrets that haven’t been revealed.

Netflix isn’t going to let us hang on the edges of our seats for too long. The second half of Bridgerton season 3 will be available to us as soon as June 13, 2024, at 12AM PT. That’s 3AM ET for everyone else who plans to stay up and watch the rest of Polin’s drama unfold.

These besties need to reconcile ASAP

Aside from Lady Whistledown’s imminent unmasking, we’re all waiting for Penelope and Eloise to make up as friends. It’s not going to be an easy fix for everyone involved. Penelope, who was privy to Eloise’s secrets, used Lady Whistledown to gossip about her own best friend.

Eloise may not have been a good friend after letting Cressida Cowper bully Penelope, but it’s hard to blame her. Penelope broke her trust and used it against her for her own gain. To make matters worse, Penelope’s now marrying Colin without attempting to reconcile her friendship with Eloise first. As the popular saying goes, friendship breakups are the worst.

Penelope and Eloise know each other’s darkest secrets. After putting everyone in social danger for the past three seasons, Penelope herself is now in trouble for the secret she’s keeping from everyone, including Colin. It just so happens that her best friend, Eloise, knows the whole truth.

Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.