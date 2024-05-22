This ‘Bridgerton’ Star Is Just as Chaotic as Her Character

All eyes are on Penelope in the third season of Bridgerton, but someone important is missing from her side. Eloise Bridgerton was a constant companion to Penelope in the previous seasons, but they’ve recently had a rift.

Played by Claudia Jessie, Eloise has returned for her second season as a debutante in Bridgerton. Eloise is going through some changes, but she’s still the same chipper girl we’ve known and loved in previous seasons.

Without each other, Eloise and Penelope have more room to grow. They’ve been so familiar with each other for years, but that sense of comfort could stop them from meeting other people, making new friends, or even seeking out partners they might connect with. Eloise is rediscovering herself after her fallout with Penelope, and that’s not a bad thing. In fact, maybe space is all Eloise and Penelope need to heal their relationship. I can’t wait to see them reconcile, since it’s evident that Eloise still deeply cares for her best friend.

cant stop thinking about Colin bringing Eloise back a rare book on women’s rights COLIN BEST BIG BROTHER!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/0vLbqqkV2b — lindsay (@colbridgertons) May 21, 2024

While we wait for that to happen, let’s take a moment to appreciate Claudia Jessie. Many fans have praised her for staying in character, even when she’s not acting as Eloise. It’s become an ongoing joke that Jessie is just like her on-screen counterpart, since they have similar mannerisms and speech patterns.

claudia jessie never beating the “is exactly like eloise bridgerton” allegations i fear pic.twitter.com/LGxYJJW1Tr — mads ⸆⸉ ⊹ ࣪ ˖ (@starsformads) May 17, 2024

Tell me Eloise wouldn’t act like this in real life.

