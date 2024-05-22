Eloise Bridgerton in Season 3 of Bridgerton
(Netflix)
Category:
TV

This ‘Bridgerton’ Star Is Just as Chaotic as Her Character

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: May 22, 2024 02:17 pm

All eyes are on Penelope in the third season of Bridgerton, but someone important is missing from her side. Eloise Bridgerton was a constant companion to Penelope in the previous seasons, but they’ve recently had a rift.

Recommended Videos

Played by Claudia Jessie, Eloise has returned for her second season as a debutante in Bridgerton. Eloise is going through some changes, but she’s still the same chipper girl we’ve known and loved in previous seasons.

Without each other, Eloise and Penelope have more room to grow. They’ve been so familiar with each other for years, but that sense of comfort could stop them from meeting other people, making new friends, or even seeking out partners they might connect with. Eloise is rediscovering herself after her fallout with Penelope, and that’s not a bad thing. In fact, maybe space is all Eloise and Penelope need to heal their relationship. I can’t wait to see them reconcile, since it’s evident that Eloise still deeply cares for her best friend.

While we wait for that to happen, let’s take a moment to appreciate Claudia Jessie. Many fans have praised her for staying in character, even when she’s not acting as Eloise. It’s become an ongoing joke that Jessie is just like her on-screen counterpart, since they have similar mannerisms and speech patterns.

Tell me Eloise wouldn’t act like this in real life.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article One Change to Penelope and Colin’s Story Is a Big Improvement From the Book
Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 3
Category: TV
TV
One Change to Penelope and Colin’s Story Is a Big Improvement From the Book
Benedetta Geddo Benedetta Geddo May 22, 2024
Read Article Steven Moffat Confirms What We Always Suspected About the Doctor’s Regeneration Limit
Matt Smith as the Doctor in 'Doctor Who'
Category: TV
TV
Steven Moffat Confirms What We Always Suspected About the Doctor’s Regeneration Limit
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 22, 2024
Read Article Get Ready To Meet Three New (Amateur) Supersleuths—‘The Marlow Murder Club’ Is Almost Here
Samantha Bond, Jo Martin and Cara Horgan in The Marlow Murder Club
Category: TV
TV
Get Ready To Meet Three New (Amateur) Supersleuths—‘The Marlow Murder Club’ Is Almost Here
El Kuiper El Kuiper May 22, 2024
Read Article I Absolutely Love How ‘Bridgerton’ Calls Back to This Chapter of ‘Romancing Mister Bridgerton’
Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 3
Category: TV
TV
I Absolutely Love How ‘Bridgerton’ Calls Back to This Chapter of ‘Romancing Mister Bridgerton’
Benedetta Geddo Benedetta Geddo May 22, 2024
Read Article ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Suffers from One Overwhelming Issue
Key art for Bridgerton season 3 on Netflix, with Colin Bridgerton, Peneope Featherington, Queen Charlotte, Anthony and Kate Bridgerton, and more all featured. Colin and Penelope stand in front of a mirror.
Category: TV
TV
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Suffers from One Overwhelming Issue
El Kuiper El Kuiper May 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article One Change to Penelope and Colin’s Story Is a Big Improvement From the Book
Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 3
Category: TV
TV
One Change to Penelope and Colin’s Story Is a Big Improvement From the Book
Benedetta Geddo Benedetta Geddo May 22, 2024
Read Article Steven Moffat Confirms What We Always Suspected About the Doctor’s Regeneration Limit
Matt Smith as the Doctor in 'Doctor Who'
Category: TV
TV
Steven Moffat Confirms What We Always Suspected About the Doctor’s Regeneration Limit
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski May 22, 2024
Read Article Get Ready To Meet Three New (Amateur) Supersleuths—‘The Marlow Murder Club’ Is Almost Here
Samantha Bond, Jo Martin and Cara Horgan in The Marlow Murder Club
Category: TV
TV
Get Ready To Meet Three New (Amateur) Supersleuths—‘The Marlow Murder Club’ Is Almost Here
El Kuiper El Kuiper May 22, 2024
Read Article I Absolutely Love How ‘Bridgerton’ Calls Back to This Chapter of ‘Romancing Mister Bridgerton’
Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 3
Category: TV
TV
I Absolutely Love How ‘Bridgerton’ Calls Back to This Chapter of ‘Romancing Mister Bridgerton’
Benedetta Geddo Benedetta Geddo May 22, 2024
Read Article ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Suffers from One Overwhelming Issue
Key art for Bridgerton season 3 on Netflix, with Colin Bridgerton, Peneope Featherington, Queen Charlotte, Anthony and Kate Bridgerton, and more all featured. Colin and Penelope stand in front of a mirror.
Category: TV
TV
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Suffers from One Overwhelming Issue
El Kuiper El Kuiper May 22, 2024
Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.