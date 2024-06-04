Penelope Featherington as the real Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton season 3
Please, Netflix, Let Colin Support Penelope’s Side Hustle in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3

Published: Jun 4, 2024 07:00 am

Dearest Gentle Reader, we’re in for the most chaotic season of Bridgerton yet. Lady Whistledown, the author behind it all is, presumably, about to be unmasked. But at what cost?

Penelope just got together with Colin in the first half of Bridgerton season 3. What that means for all of us is, yay, no more unrequited love! But will our hopes be dashed just because Pen has yet to confess that she’s the real Lady Whistledown? Will Colin ever actually find out?

**Spoilers ahead for Romancing Mister Bridgerton by Julia Quinn**

To quell the suspense you’re feeling, I’ll get straight to the point. In Colin and Penelope’s Bridgerton novel by Julia Quinn, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, Colin does find out about Penelope’s identity as Lady Whistledown, so we’re assuming that this reveal will happen in the second half of Bridgerton season 3 as well. However, the timeline has been altered significantly in the show.

If Netflix’s Bridgerton had followed the events of the book, Colin should’ve found out earlier in the third season, just before the carriage scene happened. In Chapter 12 of Romancing Mister Bridgerton, Colin finds out that Penelope is Lady Whistledown when he follows her to a “sketchy” part of town. There, she delivers her latest column to be picked up by someone in the pew of a church, and Colin reads her writing right in front of her, leaving her to stew in her anxiety. They argue, of course, and during the carriage ride home, their feelings for one another manifest just as physically as they did in the show.

Though Colin didn’t take the reveal lightly, and his friendship with Penelope was forever changed, this discovery didn’t really ruin their relationship. If anything, they became closer, and they clearly grew to be more than friends.

We’re no longer following the events of the book, though, so what now? What will happen in Bridgerton season 3, part 2?

The unresolved identity of Lady Whistledown

How is Colin going to take this news of Penelope being the real Lady Whistledown? He’s currently engaged to her, and he doesn’t know the full truth behind his beloved’s identity. To make matters worse, it seems that Eloise has put pressure on Penelope to confess. Will Colin support Penelope’s business acumen and her dreams? Will they truly have their happy ending? We’ll have to wait a little longer to find out.

Bridgerton season 3, part 2 will premiere June 13, only on Netflix.

Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.