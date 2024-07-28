Yes, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Gave Us Plenty of Cameos, but They’re Better Than You Think

Of course, a multiversal movie with Deadpool at the helm was going to deliver a whole slew of Marvel cameos.

Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first (and last?) time in Deadpool & Wolverine, and plenty of his old X-Men pals came to say hi as well. There’s more, though. I’m willing to bet there were a few cameos you didn’t see coming.

By the end of the movie, Deadpool & Wolverine’s mission was clear. This wasn’t just Deadpool’s introduction to the MCU or Wolverine’s last hurrah—it was, above all, a love letter to the Fox superhero universe that allowed these characters to exist on screen in the first place, and the most important cameos of all reflect that universe’s triumphs and failures in equal measure.

So, in case you want to relive the magic of the movie, or you haven’t had the chance to go see the film yet, here’s our guide to all of Deadpool & Wolverine’s many, many cameos.

Beware! MAJOR spoilers ahead for Deadpool & Wolverine.

MCU Cameos

Now, Deadpool’s been waiting a long time to join the MCU, so of course, there had to be a few canon cameo appearances in this movie. Some are flashes, and some have an actual impact on the story, but who are we kidding—it’s always fun to see our favorite heroes return to the big screen.

Happy Hogan

(Sony Pictures Releasing)

Jon Favreau returns as Happy Hogan, as Deadpool travels to Earth-616 to interview with the Avengers. Though he and Happy have a fun rapport, Happy ultimately isn’t convinced that Deadpool is ready for the Avengers yet, as Wade sees this as an opportunity to win back Vanessa’s heart, rather than just doing it because other people need him to. Character arc, anyone?

Hunter B-15

(Disney+)

Loki’s Wunmi Mosaku returns as Hunter B-15 as she heads up the TVA and slowly begins to realize that one of her agents has gone rogue. Oh, and she definitely has the hots for Rob Delaney’s Peter, who makes a charming return as Wade’s sidekick/best friend after his role in Deadpool 2.

Other honorable mentions go out to the Hulk, Thor, and Chris Evans’ Captain America, who all appear in various multiversal snippets and footage reels as Deadpool joins the TVA and scours the Marvel universe for the perfect Wolverine.

Fox Universe cameos

Deadpool & Wolverine really is a love letter to the Fox superhero movies. The credits even include a behind-the-scenes montage from filming those various movies, and I won’t lie, I got a little teary-eyed. Am I excited that the X-Men are slowly but surely joining the MCU? Of course. Were the original X-Men films a huge part of my childhood? Absolutely. This felt like the perfect send-off, and it was great to see so many familiar faces, even if it was just for a moment.

The Human Torch

(20th Century Fox)

I’m not going to lie, I did not see this one coming. Like Deadpool, I too thought that when Chris Evans showed up he was going to yell out “Avengers, assemble!” Instead, he yelled out “Flame on!” and I completely lost it. Evans gets to cut loose in a brief role, swearing like you’ve never heard him swear before, and honestly, it’s glorious. Thank you for your service, Cap.

Elektra

(20 Century Fox)

Jennifer Garner’s appearance as Elektra in Deadpool & Wolverine was rumored a while back, and it turns out, those rumors were true. She’s gorgeous, badass, and out for blood, and even though the Elektra movie was … not great (like plenty of other Fox movies, let’s be real), she was still a fun addition to this film. Who doesn’t love Jennifer Garner?

X-23

(Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Now, I didn’t realize that Dafne Keen’s inclusion in Deadpool & Wolverine had been revealed by Marvel in a last-minute trailer, as I’d blocked every single word related to the film on social media leading up to its release. For me, however, that just meant I was even more excited to see her. She’s all grown up, much wiser now, too, but she still channels her rage through her claws and wears those awesome flowery sunglasses. Hell yeah!

Gambit

(Sony Pictures Releasing)

Ah, the casting that never was. Channing Tatum really, really, really wanted to play Gambit, and he finally got the chance. His accent is hilariously indecipherable and his powers look incredibly cool on screen, so I’d call that a win. Will he ever get the chance to star in his own movie? I doubt it, but at least Tatum’s comedic chops really got the chance to shine here.

Pyro

(Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Aaron Stanford returns as Pyro, the pyromaniac flame-wielding mutant who last appeared as one of Magneto’s henchmen in X-Men: The Last Stand. Here, he’s working for Cassandra Nova instead, though he does eventually get the chance to betray her (typical).

Sabretooth

(Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Tyler Mane reprised his role as Sabretooth from the original X-Men movie, one of Wolverine’s arch nemeses. If you were hoping for a proper fight between Wolverine and Sabretooth, though, don’t hold your breath—most of Wolverine’s bloody fights include Deadpool himself.

Toad

(20th Century Fox)

Another one of Cassandra Nova’s lackeys, the long-tongued Toad returns in Deadpool & Wolverine as well. This time, though, he didn’t get struck by lightning. Storm wasn’t around, you see.

Lady Deathstrike

(20th Century Fox)

Though we’d already caught a glimpse of her in Deadpool & Wolverine’s promotional materials, Lady Deathstrike’s long, adamantium nails do make a brief appearance in the film, but it’s easy to lose sight of her in the mutant-heavy skirmish.

Azazel

(20th Century Fox)

Front and center in quite a few shots—likely because of his memorable visage—Azazel and his teleporting powers make a return in Deadpool & Wolverine as he helps fight off Deadpool and his new (old) team as one of Cassandra Nova’s lackeys.

Juggernaut

(20th Century Fox)

Vinnie Jones didn’t return to play the Juggernaut in Deadpool & Wolverine, and it isn’t the same version as we saw in Deadpool 2, but the character’s helmet certainly did have an important role to play (well, for a minute, at least).

Blade

(New Line Cinema)

Yes, Blade has finally made an appearance in the MCU! Though it’s certainly not Mahershala Ali’s Blade, and Deadpool & Wolverine doesn’t ignore the elephant in the room. Instead, the iconic Wesley Snipes returns to the role, wearing his trademark sunglasses, kicking ass in the void, and referencing his beef with Ryan Reynolds. Now, you might be wondering why they would ask Snipes to return. For many, though, the answer is clear. Without the original Blade trilogy, it could be argued that the MCU as we know it today wouldn’t exist. Those movies proved that comic book adaptations could work, and more importantly, be good, on the big screen. Thank you, Wesley Snipes!

Deadpool & Wolverine variants

(Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

There are plenty of Deadpool and Wolverine variants to laugh about in this movie. Deadpool, of course, gives us Lady Deadpool (though, against all odds, you never get to see who is under the mask), Dogpool, Headpool, Kidpool, Cowboy Deadpool, and dozens more that are all increasingly unidentifiable.

Wolverine’s variants aren’t left out of the fun, either, as we get to see Logan’s adamantium skeleton from Logan, “comically accurate short king” Wolverine, Weapon Omega, Patch (yes, he wears an eye patch), Old Man Logan, and a crucified Wolverine straight from the cover of Uncanny X-Men #251 (1989), all of which were of course portrayed by Hugh Jackman himself. Perhaps most surprisingly, though, “Cavillrine,” made an appearance as well, a cheeky nod at various internet rumors that Henry Cavill would one day take up the mantle as Wolverine.

