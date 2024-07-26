‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Gives Us the Romance We Never Knew We Needed

Deadpool & Wolverine isn’t a perfect movie, but it does have some high-quality cameos and supporting roles—especially the arrival of Loki’s Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku)! (Oh, relax, that isn’t a spoiler, she was in the final TV spot.) What’s more, the movie reveals a side to B-15 that I never thought I’d see.

The rest of this article contains major spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine!

To recap: Early in the film, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) finds out that Time Variance Authority agent Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen) has gone rogue. He hates that the TVA isn’t pruning timelines anymore, and he doesn’t want to sit around waiting for the timeline he’s monitoring to die naturally, so he decides to pluck Deadpool out of that timeline, stick him in another one, and destroy Deadpool’s reality with a device called a time ripper. (There’s so much about the plot that doesn’t make any sense at all, but I’m not going to go down that rabbit hole here. Maybe some dedicated fan out there will construct an elaborate theory to make it all make sense.)

Anyway. Paradox can’t go messing with timelines without his boss finding out, and we eventually find out who that boss is: B-15, who’s gotten a hefty promotion since the end of Loki season 2. (You’ll recall that in the series finale, the TVA does away with its old hierarchy and adopts a more inclusive leadership model.) She’s clearly not a lowly hunter anymore. She’s got her own office, where she oversees multiple districts in the TVA. She’s even got a snappy new uniform to match! With coattails and everything! Nice job, B!

B-15 hurries to New York to find out what Paradox is up to, and she witnesses Wade and Logan’s heroic almost-sacrifices. Then Wade’s friend Peter (Rob Delaney) rushes in to protect Wade from getting accidentally pruned.

B turns around, sees Peter wearing Wade’s old Deadpool suit, and time freezes (so to speak). She stares. She’s smitten. She tears her attention away from him, but can’t resist turning back around to tell him he looks “damn fine” in Deadpool’s suit.

B-15’s in love! How sweet! Everyone was so focused on their pet ships in Loki that we didn’t see the romantic potential of B-15 right under our noses!

It’s probably just a throwaway joke—ha ha, Peter’s a schlubby average joe and B-15 is a powerful trans-dimensional bureaucrat who could break your neck in her sleep—but isn’t it fun to imagine the two of them going out on a date? Does B have a type? Is she experiencing a crush for the first time in her eons-long life? Because I suddenly have a lot of questions about relationships at the TVA.

Do TVA agents have love lives?

When Loki season 2 came out last fall, some promotional art floated around the internet. One picture showed a health warning for the Temporal Loom, warning people not to go near it if they were pregnant.

The response on social media was exactly what you might expect. “Wait a minute,” the internet said. “Who’s getting pregnant at the TVA!?” After all, TVA staffers only get 17-minute breaks! Do they have time to get into relationships? Is inter-office dating even allowed? Do people ever hook up? Are they all on birth control? What’s the deal over there? Because that’s a lot of people confined together in one giant dystopian office.

Maybe under the new, more compassionate TVA leadership established at the end of Loki, they get to explore their amorous sides a little more. Maybe they even get beds now! You know, for sleeping in.

In the end, I’m just so happy for B-15

B-15’s appearance is the first look we’ve gotten at the post-Loki TVA, aside from Paradox’s renegade unit, and it’s genuinely cool to see how things have changed. It’s cool to see that B-15 has proven to be a capable leader, even in the chaos of that brand-new multiverse. I hope we see more of her as the Multiverse Saga keeps chugging along. Wunmi Mosaku rocks in the role, and if the TVA is going to keep playing a part in the buildup to Secret Wars, we’re going to need to keep up with the people who are helming it! (I’d love to find out how Loki himself is doing, too, but no one ever listens to me.)

In the meantime, I’m rooting for B-15 and Peter to get a lil’ thing going. Even if they don’t end up as a couple, they both deserve a little fun. Now that the TVA is a healthier workplace, B should go find out what she’s been missing all this time.

