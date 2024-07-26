‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Brought Out the Big Guns for Their Hall H Celebration

At San Diego Comic-Con, fans can experience their favorite actors and creatives all together talking about our favorite properties. The big Thursday night panel ended up being a celebration for the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, and fans were treated to a screening with the cast!

It is very clear to audiences and fans that Deadpool & Wolverine was a labor of love for the creatives behind it. They obviously wanted fans to enjoy it, but what made the panel special was that it not only had Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Kevin Feige, and Shawn Levy out to announce it, but they stayed to watch it with us. It was emotional hearing how Reynolds first brought the footage of the first Deadpool to Hall H way back in 2015 and how audiences chanted to show the footage “one more time.”

It led to an organic and sweet moment when the screening began and the footage glitched out, forcing them to restart the movie (during the Marvel opening sequence), and the entire audience chanted “one more time” again in Hall H.

I can’t really describe the feeling of watching Deadpool & Wolverine in a packed Hall H with a bunch of fans, being able to see Reynolds almost bouncing along to the movie as we all laughed and cheered. (I also cried.) But it wasn’t just about the actors being there; it was the shared excitement from everyone in the room, and then they gave us a great surprise at the end!

SPOILERS AHEAD!

A Hall H experience for the books!

Heavy spoilers BUT we got to see every actor who made a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine on stage together. Was I prepared for Chris Evans walking out and the ROAR that erupted from fans because of it? Absolutely not. But it was an experience like no other seeing people cheer for the actors they’ve loved for years finally returning to the Marvel world.

We got to see Wesley Snipes (yes, THAT Wesley Snipes) come out at Hall H for his return as Blade. We also saw Dafne Keen, Jennifer Gardner, Channing Tatum, and got a message for Leslie Uggams.

It feels like something out of a fever dream. Being in a room when Jackman yelled, “Let’s f**king go,” with Reynolds at his side, is a memory I will cherish for the rest of my life. Top 10 life moment: laughing with all of Hall H over pegging jokes.

